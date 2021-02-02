Valkyrae and Sykkuno react to Bretman Rock's epic champagne fail during first Twitch stream

Valkyrae and Sykkuno couldn't hold their laughter after watching the popping video from Bretman Rock's first Twitch stream.

Bretman Rock's first stream has gone viral. He opened a warm champagne bottle, which made an audible pop.

Many who have drunk champagne know that the hotter the bottle, the more violent the pop. If the bottle is chilled, then the cork will come off smoothly. Bretman Rock clearly did not know this.

BRETMAN ROCK SPILL THE CHAMPAGNE — Christian Lopez ★ (@MeliodasVII) February 1, 2021

Valkyrae looked very animated, while Sykkuno was more polite about his friend's misfortune. It really speaks to their character because Valkyrae is more vocal and outgoing than Sykunno.

Sykunno has always been a shy streamer. He is very modest and tries not to be too noisy.

“is he gonna drink all of it” yes the bottle is already empty😭 — 𝕒𝕝𝕖 (@miyuiscute05) January 30, 2021

Bretman Rock's first stream was popular enough to gain the attention of other streamers. Valkyrae and Sykkuno reacting to the funny video is only going to increase its popularity. Bretman Rock's Twitch should be rising in numbers now.

Most streamers would be slightly embarrassed by the situation, but Bretman Rock seems quite content to let everyone else laugh at his expense.

sykkuno being culture shock is a mood — okay, and? ⁷ (@swisspiesolo) January 31, 2021

THE SYKKUNO_WIFEY FOLLOWER NOTIFICATION ADDS TO THIS LMAO — madi (@SIMPKKUN0) January 30, 2021

This could potentially see Bretman Rock engage in activities with Valkyrae and Sykkuno. They have been very kind and welcoming, and it appears that they have all become fast friends.

Valkyrae and Sykkuno play Among Us with Bretman Rock to help him branch out

Bretman Rock has been incredibly friendly with Valkyrae, Sykkuno, Corpse Husband, and all the streamers he has played with. Sykkuno seems to be the one Bretman Rock is closest to. Bretman Rock once said that Sykkuno had the kindest voice.

Bretman talking to his chat about Sykkuno 🥺 pic.twitter.com/bKWN1qTgOB — Sykkuno Clips 🌱 (@botkkuno) January 31, 2021

It would appear that Bretman Rock has pushed himself out of the TikTok box and is actively looking to branch out to other platforms with the likes of Sykkuno and Valkyrae.

