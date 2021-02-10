Bretman Rock trolls fans with Super Bowl apology video

Bretman Rock has had to apologize to fans because his cardboard cutout for the Super Bowl did not have a face mask on.

Bretman Rock was told by his manager that he would be attending the Super Bowl. The TikToker was clearly quite excited to hear this.

It was later revealed that he would not be at the Super Bowl in the way he had imagined. Like many other influencers, Bretman Rock had a cardboard cutout at the Superbowl. It was a great picture, and he later tweeted about the whole ordeal.

Lmfao so a couple weeks ago my Manager said I was going to be attending the Super Bowl this year... I got real excited ....but this is what she meant 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/HeMb3vSNEG — BretmanRock’s Year (@bretmanrock) February 7, 2021

After the tweet, Bretman Rock decided to have a little laugh and posted a TikTok apology for not following COVID guidelines.

He apologized for appearing at the Super Bowl without a mask. He played the part of a sad star caught in a scandal. He had messy hair, a sweatshirt, and a disappointed expression to sell the part.

No makeup: ✅

Grey hoodie: ✅

White wall: ✅ — Moughith Lh (@m0ughith) February 9, 2021

After the short apology, he moved aside to show a picture of his cardboard cutout. Bretman Rock did not break character and stated that everyone was tested after the game.

Advertisement

People reacting to Bretman Rock’s apology. pic.twitter.com/rLa4dHgA8a — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) February 8, 2021

Bretman Rock continued the joke further by playing along with a tweet from a fan. The tweet was a photo of his cutout with WWE superstar Chris Jericho.

The fact that Chris Jericho knows me and my existence makes me very happy... 😌 https://t.co/ZnwIFTIrAa — BretmanRock’s Year (@bretmanrock) February 8, 2021

Twitter users had a good laugh. It was nice to see Bretman Rock engage with his fanbase in this way.

Related: "I just never want him to get hurt": Bretman Rock praises Sykkuno in a heartfelt message

Bretman Rock is just one of many stars who took advantage of the Cardboard cutout deal

Streamers from Dr Disrespect to stars like Eminem bought cardboard cutouts offered by the NFL. This was the NFL's way of making up for lost ticket sales due to the COVID pandemic. The cutouts ended up being very popular.

Related: Valkyrae and Sykkuno react to Bretman Rock's epic champagne fail during the first Twitch stream

Advertisement

There's going to be some real people going as well like health care workers. But those cardboard people are because of covid-19 trying make the stadium full but safe. — supermanvsjoker (@supermanvsjokr9) February 7, 2021

One person even bought a cutout of Bernie Sanders. This made the day for many Twitter users.

This was a great idea by the NFL to have so many popular figures feel like a part of the big event after a difficult year.

Related: Are Bella Poarch and Bretman Rock cousins? Meet the Filipino duo who are taking over TikTok