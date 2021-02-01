"I just never want him to get hurt": Bretman Rock praises Sykkuno in a heartfelt message 

Bretman Rock is very endearing when it comes to the protection of Sykkuno.

Bretman talking to his chat about Sykkuno 🥺 pic.twitter.com/bKWN1qTgOB — Sykkuno Clips 🌱 (@botkkuno) January 31, 2021

Rock is a TikToker who is moving onto YouTube. He has played many games of Among Us with well-known gamers. Sykkuno and Rock recently played a game where the latter showed off his gaming skills.

A NEW VICTIM OF SYKKUNO SIMP CLUB — taylor ☺︎︎ (@taylor88__) January 31, 2021

Rock's honest words about Sykkuno had a lot of truth to them. Sykkuno is known as one of the nicest YouTubers. Rock hoped that Sykkuno gets all the respect and friendliness he deserves.

Sykkuno's voice is just so kind...

Sykkuno's genuine kindness was once confused as flirtatious behavior by Pokimane. As seen in a video below, Sykkuno's good-natured behavior towards Pokimane is misinterpreted, and he is immediately embarrassed.

Related: Pokimane teases and asks Sykkuno if he wants to date her

Advertisement

Sykkuno tends to get treated like the naive and innocent one of the group. This could be because he is shy. He is also really modest when it comes to his gaming skills.

hoping to see more of bretman with the group. 🖤 he is the baddest bitch but also the nicest 🥺🤍 — jamie 🍤🍤🍤 (@tier3shrimp) February 1, 2021

Rock says that if anyone wanted to pick on Sykkuno, they should pick on Rock instead. It is the endearing message from a friend to the other. It is good to see that Rock fits into the group so well.

Related: Beauty influencer Bretman Rock brings a champagne bottle on his first Twitch stream, immediately regrets his decision

Bretman Rock is branching out from TikTok.

Rock is best known for his makeup and funny videos on TikTok. He is considered a major TikToker. Like Addison Rae, Rock is moving into other online spaces to show talent pool.

Advertisement

Rock has fit into games with big-name YouTubers easily. He takes the games seriously enough to do well, but not so that he isn't fun to watch.

Hopefully, Bretman Rock will start appearing more often with his streamer friends.

Related: Recent leaks suggest Sykkuno is moving to Las Vegas.