Beauty influencer Bretman Rock brings a champagne bottle on his first Twitch stream, immediately regrets his decision

No one seems told have Bretman Rock that champagne bottles can make a deafening pop when opening them. The beauty influencer had quite the introduction in his Twitch stream.

Bretman Rock must have kept the champagne bottle under his desk for a while because that was an incredibly loud pop. It sounded like someone fired a weapon. The shock on Bretman Rock's face was real.

This was fucking funny— I DIED laughing watching this!! 😂😂😂 — Dee (@DeeLila8) January 31, 2021

Most of the comments from the Reddit thread that originally posted this video berated the user for not warning them. A loud tag was added soon after, but it was already too late for many.

Image via Reddit

This video seems to be popular for the wrong reasons. The only comments not directly referencing the noise are stating that this kind of content should not be on Reddit.

LMAO I LOVE HIM — vivi (@peachkkuno) January 30, 2021

Still, Bretman Rock must have learned a valuable lesson about opening champagne bottles.

Related: Beauty guru James Charles reacts to Faze Sway's selfie, deletes it on realizing he's 16

Related: 5 popular female streamers without makeup

Advertisement

Bretman Rock should have been prepared

Champagne is just fermented grapes. Fermentation creates gas, and when gas is sealed, it builds pressure. The heat from the gas in champagne escapes quickly and violently. This can make an audible "pop" depending on how hot the bottle is.

I haven’t been this glued to the tv waiting for the champagne explosion since Colton hopped the fence. #thebachelor pic.twitter.com/vSeGrRV8V6 — Chris Harrison for Bachelor 🌹 (@harrison4bach) January 14, 2020

The reason champagne shoots out violently is the gas. It's the same reason soda shoots out when shaken, the gas escapes quickly from the bottom of the bottle.

That was epic 🤣 — Tanya Lee (@TLCorpse) January 31, 2021

Advertisement

If Bretman Rock had used Champagne before, he would know that the best way to avoid this is by keeping the champagne chilled to about 10 degrees fahrenheit.

Related: Champagne makes an official return to the F1 podium