"Sweetie, you're not a star": Bretman Rock slams influencers who have traveled during the pandemic 

Filipino-American beauty influencer Bretman Rock candidly spoke about a bunch of topics on the Zach Sang Show recently. The beauty blogger pulled no punches when talking about why influencers are getting canceled.

Bretman Rock took a hard stance on influencers who are traveling for collaborations and call themselves "stars."

Bretman Rock calls out influencers that are traveling for collabs during the pandemic

CALL OUT: Bretman Rock calls out influencers who are going around and collabing during the pandemic. Bretman says "If you're not interesting by yourself, if you think you need co-stars, then sweetie, you're not the star." pic.twitter.com/aBON22CYxv — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) February 19, 2021

The Hawaii-based beauty blogger began the conversation by talking about island life. He mentioned how people sneakily take pictures of him and what a star's daily life is like.

The conversation slowly gravitated towards influencers and their cancelation recently. Bretman Rock had this to say:

"I feel like a lot of these influencers are getting cancelled right now, because they're literally linking up and doing collabs and I think it speaks a lot about the people who are meeting. If you're not interesting by yourself, if you think you need co-stars, then sweetie, you're not the star.

The loaded statement was well received by the hosts of the show. However, the beauty guru's actions are not consistent with his words. The 22-year-old influencer was recently spotted celebrating New Year's Eve with fellow internet icon Bella Poarch.

For someone who states that collaborating during a pandemic doesn't make someone a star, he's not really setting the best example.

While Bella Poarch does live in Hawaii, the statement still comes off a little hypocritical.

