Who is Joe Don Rooney's wife? All about his marriage to Playboy model Tiffany Fallon as 'Rascal Flatts' guitarist is arrested for DUI

Guitarist Joe Don Rooney was arrested on September 9 for driving under the influence. The incident happened near Nashville, Tennessee.

Williamson County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Sharon Puckett said the 45-year-old artist was arrested at 4.00 am. The description of the incident mentions that Rooney crashed his car into a tree. He has reportedly not suffered any injuries.

Joe Don Rooney was taken to jail at 7.20 am and released later on a bond of $2,500 on September 10. Representatives for Rascal Flatts have not commented on the incident so far.

Who is Joe Don Rooney married to?

Joe Don Rooney is married to Tiffany Fallon. The couple tied the knot in April 2006 and were featured in the celebrity photographer section of Playboy Cyber Club. They are the parents of three children – son Jagger Donovan Rooney and daughters Raquel Blue Rooney and Devon Olivia Rooney.

Tiffany Fallon is a 47-year-old model and previously worked as a flight attendant. She won the title of Miss Georgia in 2001 and was the 2nd runner up for Miss USA in 2001. Fallon has also appeared in one music video and a few reality shows.

Tiffany had an interest in volleyball and soccer during her high school days and was the Homecoming Queen and Senior Class President. She was named "Playmate of the Month" after being photographed by Stephen Wayda for the magazine Playboy in 2004.

Her husband, Joe Don Rooney, is a popular musician and the lead guitarist and high octave harmony singer in country music band, Rascal Flatts. Born on 13 September 1975, he can play acoustic and bass guitars as well as the mandolin and banjo.

Rooney formed his first band under the title of Unclethumbtack in 1992. Gregory Fitzgibbon, Erin Fitzgibbon, Colin Frayser and Jason Winnie were the other members of the band. He has been greatly influenced by guitarists like Chef Atkins, Eric Clapton and Jeff Beck.

Joe Don Rooney signed an artist development deal with singer Dylan Brady in 2016. Together they released Brady’s first single, Shifting Gears. Brady’s next two singles, Over Us and I Hate California, released in 2019, were produced by Joe.

