What is Bretman Rock's net worth? Exploring Filipino YouTuber's fortune as he gives a tour of his Hawaiian villa

Filipino YouTuber Bretman Rock has just revealed the inside of his multi-million dollar home in Hawaii.

Featured in a YouTube video by Architectural Digest, Bretman Rock showcased custom-made paintings, a chalkboard wall, his science corner, and more in the latest home tour posted on May 20th.

Ahhhhhh my AD is here !! https://t.co/6R2d8nvWLf — BretmanRock’s Year (@bretmanrock) May 20, 2021

A tour through Bretman Rock's Hawaiian home

Paying tribute to his homeland and heritage, Bretman Rock's Hawaiian villa features several locally made pieces and furniture crafted by artists in the Philippines.

The overall look of the home portrays island vibes, with a jungle-inspired color palette and gorgeous views of the Hawaiian mountains.

The tour featured each room of the home, as well as the valued items in them. The YouTuber's house also comprises a production room, oversized attic, a breakfast nook, and so much more.

Bretman Rock even shared his sentiments towards his makeup room that displayed "Sephora-looking" curtains, as he claimed it was where he started.

Exploring Bretman Rock's net worth and fortune

Being one of the top beauty influencers in the world, his net worth is allegedly estimated to be around $2 million.

Bretman Rock rose to fame through YouTube, allegedly earning $2-5 per 1000 views on his videos. After successfully launching a makeup collection with ColourPop in 2018, he is currently in collaboration with Morphe for his own palette of highlighters.

Bretman Rock x Morphe (Image via Morphe)

Bretman Rock x ColourPop 2018 (Image via Google)

Bretman Rock has also been included in the "TikTok Creator Fund," earning him more money the more views he gets. As of today, he has amassed over 10 million followers and 200 million views in total.

Additionally, the YouTuber earns extra income via Instagram with sponsored posts. With over 16 million followers, each sponsored post is guaranteed to pay him handsomely.

Bretman Rock on TikTok (Image via TikTok)

Bretman Rock has superseded public adoration over other beauty gurus in the past few years. Hailed as the "most unproblematic" beauty guru, fans of his can't wait to see what he posts next.

