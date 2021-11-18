Adele's Oprah interview trumps Oscars viewership, rakes in 9.9 million viewers

Oprah Winfrey's interview with Adele amassed 9.9 million views, more than the Oscars, which had 9.85 million. According to sources, CBS paid anywhere between $5-7 million for the two-hour-long interview.

Adele performed on 'Adele: One Night Only' at Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles on November 15 with songs like 'Hello,' 'Easy on Me,' 'I Drink Wine,' and many more.

Adele touched on many topics during the interview, including her divorce from her husband Simon Konecki and her body image issues.

Adele's performs her new album 'Adele: One Night Only'

'Adele: One Night Only' also featured Lizzo, Melissa McCarthy, Dwyane Wade, James Corden, Ellen DeGeneres, and others. Adele's first concert was 'Adele: Live in New York City' in 2015.

Adele discloses personal issues to Oprah Winfrey

As Adele sat down for a talk with Oprah Winfrey in her interview, the British singer opened up about some of her personal issues.

She talked about how her father was an alcoholic and that he never listened to her songs. She revealed more about her divorce from Simon Konecki and her body image issues that set her back in career and personal development.

During Adele's talk with Winfrey, she admitted that her ex-husband Simon Konecki had “saved her life” by giving her “stability” after she found herself on a “self-destructive path.”

During the interview, she said,

“I think Simon probably saved my life, to be honest with you. He came at such a moment, where the stability that him and Angelo have given me, no one else would ever have been able to give me. Especially at that time, I was so young and I just, I think I would have got a bit lost in all of it."

She further added,

"I could have easily gone down some dodgy paths, you know? And sort of self-destructed from being overwhelmed by all of it. He came in and was stable. The most stable person I've ever had in my life up until that point. Even now, I trust him with my life.”

Adele @Adele The most beautiful venue I’ve ever played. Thank you to everyone who made it possible. To Oprah for allowing me to tell my truth lovingly in a safe space. The whole thing was pretty overwhelming, I’ve seen it twice and cried my eyes out both times. The most beautiful venue I’ve ever played. Thank you to everyone who made it possible. To Oprah for allowing me to tell my truth lovingly in a safe space. The whole thing was pretty overwhelming, I’ve seen it twice and cried my eyes out both times.

Adele speaks extensively about divorce with ex-husband, Simon Konecki

Adele spoke about her split with ex-husband Simon Konecki in her interview with Oprah Winfrey. Konecki is also the father of their 9-year-old son, Angelo.

Adele shared with Oprah that she felt "embarrassed" about her marriage not working out and said,

“I was so disappointed for my son, I was so disappointed for myself. I thought I was going to be the one that stopped doing those bloody patterns all the time. It’s almost like I disrespected it by getting married and divorced so quickly and stuff like that."

Rebecca McLaughlin @RebeccMcLaugh Last night, I watched Adele being interviewed by Oprah & saying she'd divorced her husband not because she didn't love him anymore, but because she wasn't "in love" with him anymore. Oprah said what a great message it was to women out there who also aren't 100% happily married. Last night, I watched Adele being interviewed by Oprah & saying she'd divorced her husband not because she didn't love him anymore, but because she wasn't "in love" with him anymore. Oprah said what a great message it was to women out there who also aren't 100% happily married.

Adele shares about her body image issues

Since 2019, Adele has lost 100 pounds. She told Winfrey she started working out to deal with the "terrifying" anxiety attacks she had after leaving her husband. She also mentioned that her body weight had been objectified throughout her entire career.

Adele continued and said,

"I was body positive then and I’m body positive now. But it’s not my job to validate how people feel about their bodies. And I feel bad that, you know, it’s made anyone feel horrible about themselves. But that’s not my job."

Adele shares that her father did not listen to any of her music because they were emotionally painful

According to Adele, her father, Mark Evans, who died of cancer earlier this year, was a raging alcoholic. She added that her father did not listen to most of her music because it was too emotionally painful, but that changed when she started playing songs off her new album, including 'To Be Loved' and '30'.

Adele said,

“My main goal in life is to be loved in love. And so I wanted to play it to my dad being like, ‘You’re the reason I haven’t done that yet. He was the reason I haven’t fully accessed what it is to be in a loving relationship with somebody. It was amazing for me and him, I think he could listen to me sing it, but not saying it — we are very similar like that.”

Lastly, towards the end of the interview, the singer also shared more about her relationship with boyfriend Rich Paul, a sports agent who represents NBA and NFL players like basketball legend LeBron James.

Adele revealed the two met during a birthday party a few years ago and started dating earlier this year.

