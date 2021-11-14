'Yellowjackets' Season 1: Three reasons why Showtime drama cannot be missed

Showtime's Yellowjackets isn't about some varsity team. Instead, it's about a brutal plane crash followed by awful days in the wilderness. The question is, how far will one go to survive?

The series isn't just a survival epic. It revolves around how the things of the past always find a way to come back. The official synopsis for Yellowjackets reads:

"Wildly talented high school girls' soccer players descend into savage clans after their plane crashes in the remote northern wilderness. Twenty-five years later, they discover that what began in the wild is far from over."

Reasons why 'Yellowjackets' Season 1 is a must watch

The first season of Yellowjackets is said to focus on the plane crash and the present-day premises. No announcement of a season renewal has been made as the series is yet to premiere on Showtime.

The upcoming series, Yellowjackets, is a must-watch, and here are three reasons why:

1) The series has a predominantly all-female cast

It is rare to see women in lead roles, especially in a survival epic, but Showtime's Yellowjackets is here to defy that. The series has a predominantly all-female cast starring Sophie Thatcher, Juliette Lewis, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Tawny Cypress, Sophie Nélisse, Melanie Lynskey, Samantha Hanratty and Christina Ricci.

These women will switch between teen and adult versions of their characters throughout the series.

2) The series has a not-so-mainstream plot

The premise for Yellowjackets is set between two timelines, both 25 years apart. These timelines switch back and forth between the plane crash that took place when the girls were teens and then to the present day. What makes the series different is the gore content and how the events that took place after the crash are back to haunt the survivors, all 25 years later.

3) It is based on a 1954 novel and draws inspiration from a real-life event

While there was speculation that the survival thriller might be a true story, it was later revealed that Yellowjackets is based on the 1954 novel Lord of the Flies by William Golding. Not only that, the series does draw inspiration from real life, specifically the Uruguayan Air Force Flight 571 crash of 1972, where some of the survivors faced the same fate as the characters in the show.

The series was created by Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson, along with Jonathan Lisco, Drew Comins, and Karyn Kusama, as executive producers.

Catch Yellowjackets streaming on Showtime from November 14.

