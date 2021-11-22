'Yellowjackets' recap: Gory fiesta of an origin story

Yellowjackets just aired its second episode. The series, which started out really strong with the very first episode, was enough to hook viewers for a long ride. The show layers mysteries and provides insights into what the future of the series may look like, with this brutal and mysterious episode titled "F Sharp".

Yellowjackets' season 1 episode 2 resumes the story in the same manner, intercutting between the past and the present, diving deeper into the secrets of the time spent there. However, it's still too early in the series to see the things that happened in the 19 months they were trapped there.

This episode, however, does show why they were trapped in the jungle for so long despite crashing in a perfectly functioning airplane (even when airplane crashes get reported all the time). The reason is a weird and uncanny origin story, explained via this episode's focal point, Misty (Christina Ricci).

Yellowjackets episode 2 serves an intense story for the team's end and Misty's beginning

Misty is being depicted as an ostracized girl, the one everyone would pick on. The episode features an extremely well-shot moment of the airplane crash, where the story resumes in the past after the first episode. It sees Misty sit through the carnage on the airplane as other girls get killed left and right.

Right after the crash, Misty is the one who leaps into action. She saves people, amputates the coach's leg with an ax and provides first aid. In fact, others acknowledge her at this moment, something she's never had before.

Unfortunately, she hears two teammates say this and lets it get inside her head.

Now, Misty does not want to lose this respect, this sense of power. So when she sees an emergency transmitter in the crash site, actively working, she makes up her mind to destroy it.

This singular event makes the group undiscoverable for the next 19 months, the story of which will form the rest of the season's plot (hopefully).

The present day haunting of the 'Yellowjackets'

In the present day, after receiving postcards from an anonymous source, Natalie (Juliette Lewis) tracks down and confronts Misty blaming her for this. Misty shows a card of her own saying she has no idea about this.

However, after whatever is shown of Misty in this episode, it is not unfair to say she may have staged all this. Another instance of her manipulation is seen when she sabotages Natalie's car and manipulates her to take Misty with her in the quest to find Travis. What does Misty have on her mind?

Elsewhere, Shauna (Melanie Lynskey) and Taissa's (played by Jasmin Brown) have rather mundane domestic and professional stories. However, it might have an impact the plot of Yellowjackets later.

Hopefully more of the same excitement and edge-of-the-seat action will be served again next week in this brutal and gory fiesta of horror-drama.

Yellowjackets plays every Sunday at 10/9c on SHOWTIME.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan