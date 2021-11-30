'The Good Doctor': When will the next episode release? 

The sad news for fans of The Good Doctor is that the show is not airing its next episode this week or next as it has gone on a break and will not be back until spring.

The official site or the channel have not released an official date for the next episode but it is widely speculated to be released on April 5, 2022. The trailer, too, says 'Spring' next year. Either way, it will be a long way this time.

The Good Doctor had a very dramatic episode last week. It had everything: the thrill, the emotions and peak level drama. Now, it has fans eagerly waiting for a new episode. Honestly, it is hard not to get excited about the upcoming episode after seeing everything that happened on the previous one.

Where did 'The Good Doctor' leave the story?

The Good Doctor left Shaun Murphy's (Freddie Highmore) character in a serious dilemma and state of breakdown at the end of the last episode.

The episode began merrily with Shaun and Lea (Paige Spara) going to see the church where they were supposed to get married. The peace hardly lasted as they encountered a car accident site on their way back. As Shaun went in to help, he noticed a pregnant woman, injured and stuck in the wreckage.

They somehow gave her emergency treatment and got her back to the hospital. However, a crucial choice awaited them the following day; save the baby or risk the mother's life.

Other characters, like Dr. Aaron Glassman (Richard Schiff), dealt with personal and emotional changes. Glassman's wife and him had a heart-to-heart talk about their daughter, who died, a conversation that was long overdue. His wife also advised him to stay back as she needed Shaun just as much as she needed him.

The episode of The Good Doctor then went into a wild emotional ride during the final act of the episode. During the delivery of the baby, the administered medicine turned out to be expired. As Shaun rushed into the infarmary, he found more of such expired medicines. The baby was pronounced dead and Shaun was pushed to the absolute edge.

Shaun then started smashing the medicines in the inframary. Lea tried to stop him but Shaun snapped at her, and called her a liar for having changed his scores. He went on further and said that he didn't want to marry her.

Glassman arrived just then, and Shaun broke down completely. The last scene showed Shaun sobbing into Glassman's arms.

What can fans expect from 'The Good Doctor's return in Spring?

This seems to be the perfect set-up for The Good Doctor before taking a break. A lot of questions were opened up in the last episode, that weren't even in consideration before. The show is expected to answer those on its return.

A major talking point is what will happen to Shaun and Lea after this episode. It is predicted that things will get back to normal after Shaun is over his mental breakdown. Fans are expecting to see where this storyline goes in the next episode.

It is widely expected that the couple will have a happy milestone this season, so fans can assume Shaun did not mean whatever he said about not marrying Lea. It will be interesting to see how the writers fix things between the couple.

It can also be expected that Dr. Glassman's story will hit a new stage after the events of the last episode. This may also bring back some of the old dynamics that fans saw in the earlier seasons between Shaun and Dr. Glassman. The senior colleague and mentor's return could mean a lot of positive changes for Shaun, and for the show at large.

Sadly, the fans have to wait a long while before they discover the answers to these. If rumors are to be believed it will be until the beginning of April before fans can see their favorite doctor get back to work. So all that can be done at the moment is to hold on, and perhaps rewatch some old episodes till it's time for The Good Doctor again.

