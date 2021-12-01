La Brea finale: 5 big questions the last episode left unanswered

La Brea's final episode was highly anticipated because of the secrets it was supposed to unravel. Many such mysteries were lined up and layered over all the previous episodes of La Brea. Fans had expected some clarity and a conclusion to the layered mystery the show has built.

However, La Brea has failed to answer most of the questions that fans wanted to be answered. The show has left most fans to fend for themselves and come up with theories of their own. Here are five questions we wish La Brea had answered in this episode before concluding for the season.

La Brea's final episode has left fans perplexed

1) Who is Silas?

The most confusing thing that La Brea left unanswered was the identity of Silas (played by Mark Lee). He is seen as a character who always comes in between the survivors' plans and, for unknown reasons, does not want to let Isiah (the younger version of Gavin) go. Isiah calls him grandfather, and Parra says they weren't originally part of the tribe but came in later, making it really confusing who he is.

DonutGirl79 @DonutGurl79 #labrea There's only 20 minutes left... are we going to find out who Silas is??? #LaBreaNBC There's only 20 minutes left... are we going to find out who Silas is??? #LaBreaNBC #labrea https://t.co/VUtnB0A2Ed

2) Which period did Riley, Josh and Lilly disappear into?

The final twist of La Brea was Josh (Jack Martin) alongside his girlfriend Riley (Veronica St. Clair) and Lilly (Chloe de Los Santos). Their origins are also treated as a big twist in the previous episode disappearing into a time loop.

The three disappear all right, but no clarity or hint is given on how or where they went. If they follow Isiah into 1988, will it not create a temporal inconsistency, the kind they were trying to avoid by sending Isiah back in time. If Josh was indeed in 1988, he would be older than his father and in a place where he shouldn't exist.

Ideally, this should affect the timeline in the same way that the absence of Gavin/Isiah would have, had he not gone back in time.

3) Where did Gavin originate from?

Gavin is shown to have a complex past, having come out of the sinkhole in 1988 and adopted into the present world. It would be acceptable if he was from the pre-historic time and went to the future.

But it is also revealed that he and Silas later joined the tribe. Hence, they are from somewhere else, perhaps another sinkhole. The origin, the parents, and the place Gavin (Eoin Macken) is actually from remains a mystery.

grazi @cIaireffraser I just remembered they said Gavin/Isaiah was BORN in the sinkhole so WHO ARE HIS REAL PARENTS?! 😲🤯😳 #LaBrea I just remembered they said Gavin/Isaiah was BORN in the sinkhole so WHO ARE HIS REAL PARENTS?! 😲🤯😳 #LaBrea

4) Which timeline is La Brea's second season set in?

La Brea's latest episode provided little clarity as to where the second season will continue from. Because the whole Harris family is already out of the present-day timeline, there is little to no reason to continue with the present-day timeline.

It is more prevalent since Gavin and Izzy are already in the pre-historic period, and they were the ones trying to save the survivors anyway. It is also speculated that the next season may be primarily set in 1988. Does this mean we will get to see Gavin's past?

5) Is the show heading for a Bootstrap paradox?

The series has been teased about having multiple time loops, and talks of timelines and temporal consistencies have also been prevalent. The show changed the central crisis to this in the 9th episode of the first season.

Since many of the character origin stories are still in question, like Gavin and Silas, is it possible that the show will create a bootstrap paradox? Fans are speculating that Silas could be an older Gavin or even an older Josh.

The show did not clarify the direction the show is headed to, presently, the central crisis is all over the place, and no one thing can be considered absolute.

La Brea future: Season 2 and ahead

The only way to find out about these is to wait for the second season of La Brea to arrive. Hopefully, the second season will be released in 2022 and untangle the mysterious web La Brea has woven over the last ten episodes.

So far, no official date has been announced, and it seems we will have to wait for some time before that happens. In an interview, the creators also revealed that the show is expected to be here for the long haul. So season 2 might not be the last one, but that's the only one confirmed, and hence we have to wait for that in search of answers.

