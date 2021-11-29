'Yellowjackets' Episode 3: Fans ready with questions after another mind-bending episode

Yellowjackets have gathered proper momentum from where things cannot go wrong. The third episode of the masterfully crafted series aired on November 28 on Showtime, and it keeps getting better.
So far, the three episodes have set up an excellent mystery that is the backbone of the storyline that drifts between the past and the present and slowly unravels a mystery that is life-changing, if not more. Character development seems to be one of the most mature aspects of the show as they are slowly built on-screen over two separate timelines.
It would not be wrong to say that Yellowjackets can be considered pretty under-hyped for a series this well crafted. However, fans of the series have already become loyal followers and have their opinion on the latest episode.
'Yellowjackets' fan reactions: Theories keep on coming
With the third episode, a 'real' threat is established, with the final part of the episode seeing one of the survivors murdered. This proved that the "cards" with the mysterious symbol that the group has been receiving are not a bluff and something (or someone) real is after them.
The characters have been the most interesting part of the show, despite a polished, beautiful storyline. The characters are all shown to be neither completely negative nor completely positive, leaving the audience no space to trust anyone inside the show, especially the character played by Christina Ricci, Misty.
The unpredictability of the show makes it better than most modern horror dramas or mystery TV shows. For over three episodes, it is hard even to predict vaguely which direction it is headed. Fans, too, continued questioning, many of them in the form of memes.
'Yellowjackets' Episode 4: Ahead and beyond
Yellowjackets ended the episode in a tough spot. The significance of the cards is now made clear by the death of Travis (Kevin Alves), making it evident that they were indeed a threat from an anonymous source. And whoever it is will come for the rest of the survivors.
The series is one of the slow-burning ones whose weekly releases make it even more exciting. The next episode will air this coming Sunday on Showtime and will release on the Showtime streaming app.
Hopefully, the show will continue to unravel the mystery in the same craftful way it has so far. The fans will have to wait with their hearts pumping for another week to find out.