'Yellowjackets' Episode 3: Fans ready with questions after another mind-bending episode

Yellowjackets have gathered proper momentum from where things cannot go wrong. The third episode of the masterfully crafted series aired on November 28 on Showtime, and it keeps getting better.

So far, the three episodes have set up an excellent mystery that is the backbone of the storyline that drifts between the past and the present and slowly unravels a mystery that is life-changing, if not more. Character development seems to be one of the most mature aspects of the show as they are slowly built on-screen over two separate timelines.

It would not be wrong to say that Yellowjackets can be considered pretty under-hyped for a series this well crafted. However, fans of the series have already become loyal followers and have their opinion on the latest episode.

coleman spilde @colemanjspilde do NOT tell connor i’m watching the third episode of Yellowjackets after only telling him i’d watch the second...I simply can’t resist! it’s that good! do NOT tell connor i’m watching the third episode of Yellowjackets after only telling him i’d watch the second...I simply can’t resist! it’s that good! https://t.co/g1tLGDznHT

'Yellowjackets' fan reactions: Theories keep on coming

With the third episode, a 'real' threat is established, with the final part of the episode seeing one of the survivors murdered. This proved that the "cards" with the mysterious symbol that the group has been receiving are not a bluff and something (or someone) real is after them.

The characters have been the most interesting part of the show, despite a polished, beautiful storyline. The characters are all shown to be neither completely negative nor completely positive, leaving the audience no space to trust anyone inside the show, especially the character played by Christina Ricci, Misty.

The unpredictability of the show makes it better than most modern horror dramas or mystery TV shows. For over three episodes, it is hard even to predict vaguely which direction it is headed. Fans, too, continued questioning, many of them in the form of memes.

loren @lorenalegroso @courtneyeaton it was lottie who is sending the cards hahahah but deym it was so hard to predict whats going to happen next hhahaah #Yellowjackets @courtneyeaton it was lottie who is sending the cards hahahah but deym it was so hard to predict whats going to happen next hhahaah #Yellowjackets

JS @nicejanice19 Wait. Why is there no adult Jackie so far??? 😲 #Yellowjackets Wait. Why is there no adult Jackie so far??? 😲 #Yellowjackets

JS @nicejanice19 I'm loving these flashbacks & forth! So curious who else survived. Omgggg... Is Jackie dead dead??? Why is there no adult version??? #Yellowjackets I'm loving these flashbacks & forth! So curious who else survived. Omgggg... Is Jackie dead dead??? Why is there no adult version??? #Yellowjackets

Jardiel Pinto @PulpCereal Now Watching: Yellowjackets



I keep waiting for y'all to jump on this show. Is it because it's on Showtime? I feel like if it was on Netflix y'all would be talking about it. Now Watching: YellowjacketsI keep waiting for y'all to jump on this show. Is it because it's on Showtime? I feel like if it was on Netflix y'all would be talking about it.

Julie Danelle @JulieDanelle777

#Yellowjackets So, did Travis talk to the fake reporter? Did Tiassa have him killed? Am I imaginaning her powers? Is Lottie the lady in the tree? So, did Travis talk to the fake reporter? Did Tiassa have him killed? Am I imaginaning her powers? Is Lottie the lady in the tree? #Yellowjackets

JS @nicejanice19 No sign of others?! So only Shauna, Tai & Nat are the possible survivors??? 😢 #Yellowjackets No sign of others?! So only Shauna, Tai & Nat are the possible survivors??? 😢 #Yellowjackets

'Yellowjackets' Episode 4: Ahead and beyond

Jay Thomas @AKAJohnAtkinson I was also going to start watching #Yellowjackets but realised that it comes out here on Thursday… so I guess I’ll just keep excitedly waiting for it. I was also going to start watching #Yellowjackets but realised that it comes out here on Thursday… so I guess I’ll just keep excitedly waiting for it. https://t.co/REhxPxJEJP

Yellowjackets ended the episode in a tough spot. The significance of the cards is now made clear by the death of Travis (Kevin Alves), making it evident that they were indeed a threat from an anonymous source. And whoever it is will come for the rest of the survivors.

The series is one of the slow-burning ones whose weekly releases make it even more exciting. The next episode will air this coming Sunday on Showtime and will release on the Showtime streaming app.

Hopefully, the show will continue to unravel the mystery in the same craftful way it has so far. The fans will have to wait with their hearts pumping for another week to find out.

