'The Equalizer': Memes flood Twitter post fall finale

The Equalizer just finished airing its seventh episode for the season, also serving as the fall finale since no new episodes in the weeks to come have been announced.

Episodes before such breaks are always incredibly intense. And this time was no different.

The fanbase had been anticipating the episode for quite some time, which was evident in the reception. Though most fans praised the fall finale of The Equalizer, some were quick to point out a predictable plotline and lack of action.

However, it was the memes that flooded Twitter during and after the episode aired that are worth noting. Modern-day audiences have adapted to the meme culture and often make that the form of expression to have their say on a certain thing.

Many such memes were up on Twitter in reaction to different scenes from tonight's episode.

The Equalizer heartbeat Harry

The most common reaction was to Harry Keshegian's (played by Adam Goldberg) arrest. A favorite fan character of The Equalizer fans in every way, he was crucial to the latest episode. In fact, Harry's assistance was the most vital thing that made the mission a possibility in the first place.

For today's crisis, Harry hacked into the CIA servers to help Bishop (Chris Noth) and was caught. At the end of the episode, he is arrested, and that really shakes the fanbase.

Moji Oderinde @mojipov WTH! You mean to tell me for all Harry's smarts there were no sensors, alarms, etc beforw the alphabets came by? #TheEqualizer WTH! You mean to tell me for all Harry's smarts there were no sensors, alarms, etc beforw the alphabets came by? #TheEqualizer https://t.co/H1Rk41bDwB

Father and son: Bishop under the limelight

It is no surprise to see William Bishop being one of the most mentioned names by fans today, given that the entire episode of tonight's The Equalizer revolved around him. The central crisis was saving his son, who doesn't know the identity of his father but is a sharp mind, as is apparent from the very start when they are held captive.

Meanwhile, Bishop goes to try and rescue his son in the building where he is being held. But in a rookie move, is captured by them himself.

Fans spared no tears for the sequence as a laughter spree followed with multiple tweets coming in, looking at the events from a humorous angle.

The future of The Equalizer

The series is on its mid-season break and will return. The latest episode has left the story on a cliffhanger, and it will be fascinating to see where it takes us next.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

No announcements or dates have been announced for the upcoming episodes. For future updates, stay tuned.

Edited by Ravi Iyer