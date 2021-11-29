The Equalizer Season 2 Episode 7: Will world's collide in the fall finale? 

The Equalizer has become nothing less than a classic now, with a film reboot, a sequel to the film, and a 2021 reboot to the original series. This version has gotten a lot of positive attention since it started airing on CBS on February 7, 2021.

The Equalizer follows the life of Robyn McCall, (played by Queen Latifah), an enigmatic and extremely skilled woman with a very mysterious past. She is like a guardian angel to the weak and to the ones who have nowhere else to turn to, a defender of the weak. She is also a single mother to a teenage daughter, Delilah McCall (Laya DeLeon Hayes).

Thankfully, like most TV shows this week and the week prior, The Equalizer is not taking a break for Thanksgiving and in fact has a very interesting episode in line for the coming week. The seventh episode of the second season is set to be released on November 28, 2021.

'The Equalizer' recap: Season 2 Episode 6

The sixth episode was highly anticipated as the last episode before the fall finale, and it did live up to that hype. In this intense episode, McCall is hired by the D.A. to track down a sniper. In an uncanny occurrence, random, unconnected people are shot down in New York City.

The episode takes up the case and links it directly with McCall as her daughter, Delilah, is caught in one of the shootouts when she is in a local park. This causes her intense PTSD.

Luckily for the city, Robyn, with a little help from others as well, does manage to put an end to the killing spree. The perpetrator is revealed to be a former war veteran with mental health issues.

Delilah is finally relieved and a little free of her anxiety related to the shooting, now that her mother managed to take the culprit down.

"When World's Collide": Big expectations from the fall finale

The next episode of The Equalizer, titled "When the Worlds Collide," is supposed to be the final episode for the fall. The show is yet to announce when the episode following that will be released, but it seems far off. Hence, this episode is expected to be an extremely intense one. Perhaps this episode will leave the series on a cliffhanger.

The official synopsis reads:

"Bishop asks for help when a terrorist from his past uncovers the identity of his adult son; Aunt Vi becomes nostalgic about a past romantic relationship when she receives a surprise visitor."

A lot of things are left to mystery like the talk of the "surprise visitor". The main case will deal with Bishop's past and a terrorist who seems to be threatening the very foundation of his life. What will McCall do to help with this, and what the cost for the same will be, is sure to form the core story in the next episode.

The upcoming episode of The Equalizer Season 2 will premiere on CBS at 8:00 PM ET on November 28, 2021.

Edited by R. Elahi