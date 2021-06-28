What is Queen Latifah's net worth? All about her fortune as she receives the Lifetime Achievement Award at 2021 BET Awards

Queen Latifah, also known by her original name Dana Elaine Owens, was awarded the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award by BET 2021. The ceremony was hosted by “Empire” star Taraji P Henson. Furthermore, Queen Latifah was also honored with tribute performances of her songs like “U.N.I.T.Y.” and “Ladies First” by Lil’ Kim, Rapsody, Monie Love, and MC Lyte.

The 51-year old industry veteran artist gave a sincere speech highlighting her gratitude. She said:

“I’m so extremely moved, I don’t even know what to say...I want to thank BET for creating an outlet for beautiful Blackness to thrive, to shine.”

Queen Latifah further added that:

“When we couldn’t get played on the radio and other places, we couldn’t get our videos played in other places, there was BET that allowed us to be in our fullness.”

She concluded by saying that:

“I’ve always celebrated the woman, because I was raised by a strong Black woman, and raised by a father who loves women,” she said. “We can’t live without each other. I wanted to celebrate us because I know together we stand stronger than when we tear each other apart.”

Queen Latifah also showed her respect to the other female artists in the audience. Then the “The Equalizer (2021)” star thanked her fans and concluded her speech with “Peace and happy Pride.”

What is Queen Latifah’s net worth?

Queen Latifah. Image via: Michael Kovac / Getty Images

Before Queen Latifah was a well-recognized movie and TV star, she delved into the music industry. According to CelebrityNetWorth.com, Queen Latifah is worth around an estimated $70 million, largely due to her career as a successful actor and singer.

The “Living Single” star Queen Latifah received a $10 million paycheck from her 2005 film, “Beauty Shop.” Furthermore, she was also cast in major films like "Chicago," which earned her an Oscar nomination in 2002. This further boosted her industry recognition. In 2003, her movie, “Bringing Down the House” reportedly paid her around $1 million.

Queen Latifah’s musical career also contributed to a significant chunk of her fortune. She is estimated to have sold over two million records. In addition, her single, “U.N.I.T.Y.” released in 1993, earned her a Grammy Award and charted at #23 on the Billboard Hot 100.

As an actor, she has 101 acting credits to her name and over 50 soundtrack credits in TV shows and movies. This means that she gets remuneration every time her music is used as a soundtrack. However, some of this also depends on the deal she made with the respective record labels of her songs.

Queen Latifah has over 48 credits as a producer (including executive producer). This includes shows like “The Equalizer” reboot starring her and the third season of MTV’s Scream: Resurrection. She has also produced her own movies like “Beauty Shop” and “Bringing Down the House.”

The “Bananas [Who you gonna call?]” singer also has brand endorsements which add to her fortune. Queen Latifah has been the spokesperson of CoverGirl since 2006. She has also partnered with the brand for her own line of cosmetics, the “Queen Collection.” In addition, she has also endorsed Pizza Hut.

Queen Latifah has multi-faceted talent, which allows her to garner further addition to her fortune. In addition to her acting, singing, producing career, and brand endorsement, she has also written three books. The long line of achievements only signals that her fortune is expected to grow.

