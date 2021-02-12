WWE star Paige makes her music video debut

Former WWE Divas Champion Paige has made her music video debut. The British-born star has made an appearance in the latest music video by Falling in Reverse, to promote their newest single "I'm Not A Vampire (Revamped)." Paige stars in the video alongside her long-term partner, Falling in Reverse lead singer Ronnie Radke.

In the dramatic six-minute clip, Paige appears to be playing Radke's partner, and as the video progresses, things begin to get spooky for the couple.

Following the release of the video, Paige took to social media to thank her partner for having her as a part of it, and also promoted it to her fans. Paige uploaded a photo of herself wearing one of the costumes from the video, with the caption:

"Thank you @ronnieradke for letting me be apart of something so special. A symphony. Art at its finest. Go check it out now"

Paige regularly posts snapshots of her life with her partner Ronnie Radke, and their dog Lobster on her social media pages. Radke also makes appearances on her popular Twitch streams.

Paige in WWE

Paige came to WWE in 2011, aged just 19. The star debuted in FCW in early 2012, before it was rebranded to NXT. Paige became the inaugural NXT Women's Champion in 2013, and is still the youngest to win the title, as she was 20 years old when she won it, after a lengthy tournament.

Paige made a great impact with her main roster debut in 2014, on the RAW after WrestleMania. On her debut, Paige broke another record, winning the Divas Championship from AJ Lee, becoming the youngest woman to ever do so.

In WWE, Paige was an integral part of the Women's Revolution, and became aligned with then-NXT call-ups Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair, but she turned on the pair following Charlotte's Divas Championship win.

Following a series of injuries that kept her out of action, Paige officially retired from in-ring competition in 2018, and became SmackDown General Manager. A role that she received high praise for. Since this role ended, Paige has been a manager for the Kabuki Warrirors, and worked in an on-screen role on WWE Backstage.

The video for "I'm Not A Vampire (Revamped") can be watched here.