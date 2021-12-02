'Chicago PD' preview: When is the show returning? 

It seems Chicago PD hasn't aired in ages. Though it's only been three weeks so far, the widely popular TV series has been missed by fans quite a lot since then. Thankfully Chicago PD will be returning the following week (on December 8, 2021) and promises to bring a new and exciting case to the screen.

The popular Chicago PD is part of the "Chicago" franchise and Chicago Med and Chicago Fire and has already run for nine seasons. The show follows uniformed officers from the Chicago Police Department in their quest to solve street crimes and, at times, even get involved in bigger things.

The show is currently gone on break in lieu of Thanksgiving. But after weeks of waiting, it is finally set to come back, and we are excited. Though the show hasn't given out a promo yet, there are other things we can try to infer from the previous episodes.

'Chicago PD' recap: Intense winter break episode

The last episode to be released for Chicago PD was "Fractures" and explored themes of tension and emotional upheaval in the face of a pretty difficult case. The case also tested moral grounds for the officers, especially Halstead (played by Jesse Lee Soffer) and Voight (Jason Beghe).

Chicago PD Season 19 episode 8 was the last one before the Thanksgiving break set in but is not the last one for the year. The upcoming episode is supposed to be the last one for 2021. The show is expected to resume after winter break in 2022.

In the previous episode, "Fractures," the department dealt with the case of a stabbing, which on the surface seemed like a case of plain robbery. The man who was stabbed had two daughters.

Special Agent North's (played by Alex Morf) arrival sees instant effect as he determines that it is the boyfriend of one of the daughters that killed the man (their father) and that one of the daughters is a co-conspirator.

On separating and questioning, one of the daughters finally gives in and confesses that the other daughter, Alice, killed their father and threatened her not to open her mouth.

The more significant plotline was the one involving the FBI. The FBI, who are still investigating their case, planted a wire in Voight's car. Halstead panics upon seeing that, but Voight assures him that they cannot do anything unless they find the dead body while also reminding him that if he opens his mouth, his fiance would be the one under the radar as she is the one who pulled the trigger.

The ending is shocking as Agent North pulls over Halstead and tells him he knows what happened to Walton (Michael Maize) and puts Halstead in a very tough spot. North tells him to either help take down Voight or share the blame between himself and his fiance.

The episode of Chicago PD ends here with a major cliffhanger.

'Chicago PD' Season 9 episode 9: What to expect?

The ninth episode, "A Way Out," is set to be the last of the year. The previous episode of Chicago PD already ended with a cliffhanger and a major choice, and this episode may push it even further.

The last episode before the winter break is the last for the year and the first in almost a month. Hence, the expectations are massive. One key decision fans are waiting for is what Halstead will do and what it will mean for the rest of them. He certainly looks to be in a tight spot.

The title of the next episode may indicate a 'way' they find to get everyone out of the gaze of the FBI.

The official synopsis reads: "With the FBI closing in on the Roy Walton investigation, Voight and Halstead strategize a way out; after a passenger shoots a city bus driver, the team investigates a possible abduction."

The episode of Chicago PD will air on December 8 on NBC. Stay tuned for more updates!

