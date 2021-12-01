What fans expect from MCU’s ‘Fantastic Four’ reboot

In the latest MCU news, Fantastic Four has been added to the roster of films in phase four of the Marvel Universe. Fans were ecstatic about the unveiling, but others were worried that Marvel would screw up another reboot.

This was only because critics and audiences maligned two previous iterations of the team’s movies. The film was announced at 2019’s San Diego Comic-Con and plans to commence shooting in 2023.

Here’s what fans expect from the latest F4 film.

What the people want from MCU’ Fantastic Four’

Fix Victor Von Doom

What has frustrated fans more than anything is that Doctor Doom has been flawed in the previous films. In the 2005 and 2007 films, he was sinister enough to feel villainous but came across as shallow.

Meanwhile, the 2015 film portrayed Doom as a jealous, pretentious social pariah who was made worse by the casting of Toby Kebbell.

What the filmmakers need to understand is that Doom must have the proper motivation for turning into Dr. Doom and wanting to kill the Fantastic Four. Writing a character without direction or purpose will leave an empty and vapid subplot.

Don’t make it childishly silly

Chris Evans as the Human Torch was a bit too indigestible for many (Image via Rose Irisch/Pinterest)

The first two films of the franchise have been criticized for being very campy to the point that many fans couldn’t take it seriously. Admittedly, the 2007 sequel was better, but it failed to stir audiences with the reduction and redesign of the villain Galactus.

Most Marvel films have usually gotten by through their humor, and while it may be childish, it still has heavy melodrama. What really makes the previous franchise films silly is that they lack direction and character development. This almost gives the feel of watching an episode of Power Rangers.

Also, casting someone like Jordan Fisher as the Human Torch seems slightly juvenile already.

Make a ‘Fantastic Four’ movie that’s not too dark

2015’s Fantastic Four was unbearable for many (Image via Wallpaper Abyss)

Conversely, making a Marvel film that may be too dark could also have adverse effects on the film. The 2015 movie was heavily criticized for its dark and brooding tone. Instead of a fun superhero film, it turned out to be a cold shell of a film.

Understandably, the filmmakers probably wanted to do something différent, but this was not the correct approach. Fantastic Four is supposed to be in between the lines of dark and campy without retreading into one.

Hopefully, the filmmakers can learn from past mistakes and make a superhero film fans can be proud of.

Note: This article reflects the author’s views.

