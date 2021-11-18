Who was Alyssa Norman? Little Rock Arkansas police officer Tommy Norman's daughter passes away 

On November 17, officer Tommy Norman announced the death of his daughter Alyssa Norman via Instagram. Tommy, a social media influencer, has long been associated with the North Little Rock Police Department. Following his daughter’s passing, he shared a series of pictures of Alyssa, requesting people for their prayers.

Alyssa Norman was his daughter from his previous marriage. She was reportedly 21 years old in 2016, which would mean she was either 25 or 26 at the time of her death.

Tommy Norman is best known as the “social media cop.” He has acquired over a million followers on Instagram. His charitable work towards the youth within his community has acquired immense praise online.

He gained popularity after Joe Biden announced that Tommy Norman would be honored with the Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award for contributing to the community.

The police officer has been working at the Police Department since 1998.

Tommy Norman shares a heartbreaking Instagram post

According to her Twitter bio, Alyssa Norman worked as a realtor and had over two years of experience in the market. She is believed to have a young son, as she described herself as a “mother” in her Twitter bio.

While the cause of death remains unknown, Tommy Norman shared a tribute post to Alyssa on Instagram. He has shared pictures of the two since she was a toddler. He captioned the photo:

“Daddy’s girl is gone, but not forgotten. I never thought this day would happen. I want it to be a dream. But I know it’s not.”

In another picture, where she was sitting in a car, he captioned it:

“I don’t know what to do. Alyssa was so excited about her life & what was to come.”

ALSO READ Article Continues below

He also shared that Alyssa Norman loved the fast-food joint Purple Cow, based in North Little Rock. Adding to the social media tributes, he shared that Alyssa had recently been baptized and celebrated her birthday in July.

Edited by Srijan Sen