When will 'The Equalizer' air? Release date and more

The Equalizer has fans waiting eagerly after the explosive episode it aired last week. But when are we going to see a new episode? Unfortunately not this week. The Equalizer aired its fall finale in the form of the episode "When Worlds Collide" and has since then gone on a break.

However, the season is far from over in this Queen Latifa-starrer. The Equalizer is all set to return at the turn of the new year. Presently, the channel is airing Christmas specials and all the usual shows are on a break, including The Equalizer.

The previous episode has already left us in a tight spot, thinking and wondering after one of the show's favorite characters was arrested at the end of the episode. The Equalizer seriously knows how to hold on to the attention of its viewers.

The Equalizer @TheEqualizerCBS We still haven't fully recovered from last night's fall finale of #TheEqualizer . Have you? Catch up now on @ParamountPlus to get filled in on what went down: spr.ly/6013JmsAX We still haven't fully recovered from last night's fall finale of #TheEqualizer. Have you? Catch up now on @ParamountPlus to get filled in on what went down: spr.ly/6013JmsAX https://t.co/w1qJsdW1US

What happened in the previous episode of 'The Equalizer'?

The previous episode (Season 2 Episode 7) was titled "When Worlds Collide". It was a reference to William Bishop's (played by Chris Noth) personal and professional life colliding when his son, about whose existence no one knows, is kidnapped by a dreaded terrorist.

Bishop seeks Robyn McCall's (played by Queen Latifah) help. She and two other accomplices help Bishop accomplish his deal with the terrorist, helping the terrorist escape. But of course, eventually Robyn doesn't let him go and ends up shooting him in a scuffle in the airplane she was transferring him in. Bishop and his son are both safe.

At this point it looks as if things are ending well for Robyn and team. But something unexpected happens at this very moment. It turns out that Harry Keshegian (Adam Goldberg) and Melody "Mel" Bayani (Liza Lapira), the other accomplices of Robyn McCall and William Bishop, had tampered with CIA servers in the process of helping them.

The CIA had effectively tracked them down and arrested Harry, much to the dismay of The Equalizer fans. It remains to be seen what happens after this. This part of the episode left the story on a cliffhanger, with fans eagerly waiting for the next one.

When is the new episode coming out? Plot, release date and more

The new episode of The Equalizer is set to air after New Year, on the 2nd of January. The episode is titled "Separated".

The plot synopsis has been released. It reads:

"McCall and Mel help a deported woman track down her son after she was separated from him while seeking asylum at the U.S. border. Also, Mel, McCall and Bishop exhaust every avenue to get Harry released from prison".

It is evident that the case of Harry will continue in the new episode. It will be really interesting to see what Robyn McCall has waiting for us post the mid-season finale. Until then, stay tuned for updates.

Edited by Prem Deshpande