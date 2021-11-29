'The Equalizer' recap: What does the fall finale hold?

The Equalizer Season 2 Episode 7 is set to serve as the fall finale. Having said that, a very intense episode was always expected.

The episode is titled "When Worlds Collide". Today's episode did not take long to set up a diabolical plan involving a big terrorist organization and a race-against-time situation.

The Equalizer lays down a very intriguing plot from the very start with a dreaded terrorist making a call to William Bishop (Chris Noth), claiming to have his son in captivity and for ransom. They want the Bishop to help a dangerous terrorist escape the country.

The Equalizer: "When Worlds Collide" plot

This episode of The Equalizer starts justifying its title from the very start as Bishop is put into a compromising situation, with his son being captured by a renowned terrorist, Hassan Talib (Anthony Azizi), and his group. Of course, Robyn McCall (Queen Latifah) is also present and on the side of the heroes.

When Bishop goes to meet the callers who claim to have his son, we discover that he had a son years ago with Hassan Talib's wife. Talib asks him to get him out of America in exchange for his son's life.

Bishop, the man who dedicated his life to security, has to make a hard choice. He decides to rescue his son without letting Talib go.

Robyn McCall accompanies Talib, saying she will get him out safely. Meanwhile, Bishop tries to break into the facility where his son is held captive.

However, upon entering the building, he is caught by the guards and held captive along with his son. McCall helps give Talib a new look, and then they head towards the airport from where they plan to fly to Cuba.

Bishop and his son have a good conversation in captivity. It is revealed that the latter does not know his identity. On the flight to Cuba, McCall and Talib run into a disagreement as the latter wants her to let him go, but McCall intends to get the assurance that Bishop and his son are safe.

Talib says Bishop's safety is not part of the deal. As McCall admits to Talib that she cannot let him go, he draws a gun at her. But she snatches it and shoots him in the stomach.

McCall also reset the timer Talib has that lets his guards get updates every 15 minutes. In doing so, she bought 15 minutes before the guards would try to kill Bishop. She signals this to Bishop.

Bishop, who was still in captivity, breaks himself and his son free, and eventually makes his way out of the place, essentially rescuing his son.

All's well that ends well. But it does not. In this episode, whatever Bishop and McCall did pull off was impossible without the help of Harry Keshegian (Adam Goldberg) and Melody "Mel" Bayani (Liza Lapira). However, in the process, Harry breached the CIA servers.

The end of the episode had the CIA burst in and arrest them both for multiple federal offenses and acts of terrorism. The episode ends here, leaving everyone wondering what will happen to these two characters. This episode, being a fall finale, some kind of cliffhanger was expected. That is what the audience is left with for the next couple of months.

Fans have to wait for quite some time to know the fate of the two critical characters. No official date for the next episode of The Equalizer has been announced. Stay tuned for more updates.

Edited by Ravi Iyer