'FBI' fans react to thrilling episode and agent Scola's excellent role

FBI returned to the TV screens with a blast in what fans are already calling the best episode of the show so far. Fire and Rain was a fast-paced and emotionally dense episode that saw many of our favorite characters stand out and shine, most notably Stuart Scola (John Boyd).

The latest episode dealt with a terrorism plot, an excellent villain and a very fast-paced storyline that dealt with a race-against-time scenario for the group. The rescue mission seemed impossible for a moment before the team came out on top at the very end of the episode.

Sure, the fans were thrilled, and Twitter was filled with praise about how well-written the episode was.

Susan Hempstead @hempstead_susan @WolfEnt Thank you for such a great program and an emotional one too. I love you guys and how the endings always make me smile after all of the tragedy in the show. #FBICBS Thank you for such a great program and an emotional one too. I love you guys and how the endings always make me smile after all of the tragedy in the show. #FBICBS @WolfEnt

Fans react to "brilliant" Scola

John Boyd's portrayal of Scola seems to have caught all the eyeballs in this episode. In an storyline that was massively emotional for him, fans saw a side of Stuart that they don't usually get to. This was enough to grab their attention, and after the episode was over, he was all the fans were talking about .

Scola was both the center of the episode emotionally, and the hero of the case solved. It is indeed good to see them prioritize one character over others at times. It is a winning formula, as is evident from the overwhelming reactions from fans on social media platforms.

#M'Sass @svufanblog4015

It was such a damn good episode!

#FBIFam

#FBICBS

@johnny_boyd

@FBICBS @WolfEnt I love the conversations between Scola and Tiffany!It was such a damn good episode! I love the conversations between Scola and Tiffany! It was such a damn good episode!#FBIFam#FBICBS @johnny_boyd@FBICBS @WolfEnt

FBI @FBICBS RT if you want to hug Scola. #FBICBS RT if you want to hug Scola. #FBICBS

Susan Hempstead @hempstead_susan @WolfEnt I love to see Scola in so many scenes. He is doing great . He acts so we'll I forget this " really is a tv show". #FBICBS I love to see Scola in so many scenes. He is doing great . He acts so we'll I forget this " really is a tv show".#FBICBS @WolfEnt

A fan tweeted:

"Scola is a Hero! It's written all over him!"

This pretty much sums up how we all feel about Scola after tonight's episode.

'FBI' Season 4 episode 9 promo: Fans shaken after intense teaser

The writers couldn't have ended this episode better. All in all, a few minutes of peace is all we got before the show had our brains raging again. After such an intense episode, the show continued to shock fans with a promo for next week which sees something very disturbing happen: Maggie Bell (Missy Peregrym) getting shot.

Fans erupted in posts about this and a lot of comments were passed on social media sites like Twitter and Instagram.

FanGirl2000🌞 @jakelyn_meza DID MY EYEBALLS SEE THAT CORRECTLY OR IS MAGGIE GETTING SHOT NEXT WEEK?!? 😦😭😦😭 #FBICBS DID MY EYEBALLS SEE THAT CORRECTLY OR IS MAGGIE GETTING SHOT NEXT WEEK?!? 😦😭😦😭 #FBICBS

kate @clairesarizona OMG OMG OMG 😭 I’m not prepared for next week’s episode #FBICBS OMG OMG OMG 😭 I’m not prepared for next week’s episode #FBICBS https://t.co/9drXfs4Yyl

The coming week is sure to be special for the show as well as its fans. The next episode will release on December 14, 2021, on CBS network.

