 When will 'The Expanse' season 6 episode 1 air? Release date and more

Amazon Prime has revealed the date for the premiere of the final season of The Expanse. Season 6, which consists of a total of 6 episodes, will release its first episode on December 10, and one episode consequently every Friday thereafter.

Ahead of the release of the final season of sci-fi, here is a look at everything you need to know about the upcoming season.

What is the show about?

The sci-fi is set in a future in which the system is divided between the governments of Earth, Mars, and the Asteroid Belt. However, a greater conspiracy looms ahead and a strange alien technology has emerged that threatens to change the balance of power in the universe.

The crew of a ship known as the Rocinante, led by James Holden, finds themselves unexpectedly pulled into this conflict, and must work to help save humanity before war breaks out.

Watch the trailer of the final season of 'The Expanse' here:

According to the official synopsis, the sixth and final season of The Expanse starts with the solar system at war. As the war threatens humanity, the crew of the Rocinante are also falling apart.

In this situation, Chrisjen Avasarala makes a bold move and sends former Martian Marine Bobbie Draper on a secret mission in an attempt to stabilize the situation. Meanwhile, on a distant planet beyond the Rings, a new power is rising.

Will this be the final season?

In Amazon's announcement of the premiere, the company made clear that Season 6 would be the final season as far as they are concerned. However, showrunner Naren Shankar, in an interview, has said that there is a chance that the show might go on:

"What I will say is that there's definitely more to tell and I'm sure Ty and Daniel [Ty Franck and Daniel Abraham, who jointly write the novel series under the pen name James S. A. Corey] would say exactly the same thing. But yeah, that's probably about as much as I can say at this point."

Edited by Prem Deshpande