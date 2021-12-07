'The Expanse': 5 things to know ahead of season 6 release

The Expanse is an American science fiction television series based on a series of novels of the same name by James S. A. Corey. It is premised on a future where humanity has colonized the Solar System and follows the adventures of a crew that unwittingly unravel and place themselves at the center of a conspiracy.

The sixth and final season of The Expanse is scheduled to drop on Amazon Prime Video on December 10. Ahead of its release, we look at some interesting facts from the acclaimed sci-fi show.

1. The Goo from 'The Expanse'

The alien and fictional element, The Goo, is not completely fantastical. The idea of a civilization creating self-replicating automated systems that are launched to distant stars draws from scientific speculation about self-replicating technology.

It is a re-imagining of Grey Goo itself, which is a hypothetical apocalyptic scenario, where a self-replicating nanomachine creates copies of itself and consumes all the resources on Earth.

2. The Writers of the series

James S. A. Corey is not one person, but two in the name of one. The two writers who make up the figure of the author are Daniel JAMES Abraham and Ty COREY Franck. They collaboratively wrote the first book, which was published in 2011.

3. The allusions in the titles

Fans are familiar with the unusual name choices for the titles in the series. Some of the episodes are also in keeping with the original titles from the novel series. However, there are certain allusions associated with this bizarre naming convention.

For example, Leviathan Wakes alludes to the sea-serpent from Jewish mythology. It is a stand-in for the protomolecule and the extinction threat it represents to the human race.

Likewise, Caliban’s War alludes to the half-human from Shakespeare’s The Tempest. In The Expanse, it refers to the hybrids that tore apart Bobbie Draper’s marines and the war around them defining the second season.

4. The language in 'The Expanse'

Belter Creole, or Lang Belter, was developed keeping in mind the natural evolution in language that occurs when there is an assimilation of people from different cultures. The Belt was a melting pot for different ethnicities.

Thus there is a wide variety of linguistic influences in the language of the region. A base of English was modified with elements of Germanic, Chinese, Slavic, Latin, and Indic languages, giving us the Belter language.

5. Mars and UN

The Expanse @ExpanseOnPrime Filip better be making up for Mother's Day this year. Filip better be making up for Mother's Day this year. https://t.co/xL0afh0A2H

The Expanse treats its politics with a fair degree of realism. The U.N's near-complete control of Earth in the series is based on a believable history of political change.

Also Read Article Continues below

Despite the nuances of power blocs, divisions, and conflicts that still exist within the U.N., the power and influence of this international body make a one-world government almost believable and the same is reflected in the series.

Edited by Prem Deshpande