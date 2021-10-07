What is Princess Love's ethnicity and net worth? All about Ray J's wife as singer files for divorce for the third time

Singer Ray J recently filed for divorce from Princess Love for the third time in Los Angeles Superior Court on October 6.

The pair’s representatives have not yet commented on anything regarding the divorce. The first news story of Ray J filing for divorce was reported by TMZ and the singer had a word with them this week while being hospitalized for pneumonia.

The artist’s manager, David Weintraub, confirmed that he is still admitted to the hospital. He added that the star underwent Covid tests and has been tested negative.

Net worth and ethnicity of Princess Love

Princess Love is a popular model and reality television personality. Since her mother is Filipino and her father is African-American, she has mixed ethnicity.

According to wealthypersons.com, the 37-year-old’s net worth is around $3 million. She has earned a major chunk of her wealth as a model and television personality.

Princess Love and Ray J attend Bronner Brothers International Beauty Show at Georgia World Congress Center. (Image via Getty Images)

Princess Love became a well-known face after her appearance in Love & Hip Hop Hollywood in 2014. She was also featured on the cover of Smooth Magazine, and is currently one of the most popular celebrities in the fashion world.

Relationship timeline of Ray J and Princess Love

Ray J and Princess Love married in August 2016 at Los Angeles’ Cathedral of Saint Vibiana. They welcomed daughter Melody Love in 2018 and son Epik Ray in 2020.

However, their marriage has seen a lot of turbulence. Love decided to file for divorce in 2019, stating that her husband abandoned her and their daughter in Las Vegas. Ray J denied these claims.

Love filed for divorce in 2020, before requesting for the file to be dismissed after two months. Ray J then paid tribute to his wife on the occasion of her birthday and it seemed that everything was fine.

Ray J then filed for divorce in September 2020 and asked for joint custody of both the children. PEOPLE acquired a few documents in March 2021 which stated that Ray J decided not to proceed with the divorce.

But if recent reports are anything to go by, it seems like their marriage has once again hit a rocky patch.

