3 things to know about Kanye West's dating history

Kanye West doesn't need any introductions to music lovers, especially if they like rap music. To date, he has produced numerous hits and has bagged several awards. Donning the onstage name Ye, West has been in the limelight for years now. However, music is not the only reason that has amplified his popularity.

Over the years, Kanye West has dated several women, mostly celebrities. His dating history is a logbook of some of the spiciest chapters in the world of entertainment. Here in this article, we will briefly talk about three things we need to know about his dating history.

Kanye West's dating history explored

1) Kanye started dating in his high school

When Kanye West was in high school, he started dating. The modern-day rap icon was with Sumeke Rainey, his high school girlfriend. They had a pretty serious relationship going on. Even Rainey's dad gifted West many records that he sampled and made the College Dropout album.

However, like all of Kanye's relationships to date, this one also ended. Though we don't have an accurate date for their breakup, it is assumed that the young duo had a split-up during the '90s.

2) Kanye has four children with Kim Kardashian

Unlike most of his relationships, Kanye had marital ties with the gorgeous Kim Kardashian. The duo had four children during their short-lived marriage - North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm. All of them were born between 2013 and 2019. The power couple ultimately split up recently after having a rough time together.

3) Kanye is not single

It's pretty tough to find a phase in Kanye West's life when he has not been with women. The 44-year-old rap sensation has recently been going around with Italian-American actress Julia Fox.

Though in the recent past, Kanye has publicly made his intentions clear on getting Kim Kardashian back into his life, his actions speak of something else. As of late, the rapper has been seen with several women at social gatherings.

The duo had initially tried to convince the media that they were nothing serious. But their frequent meet-ups during New Year's time echoes something else. Fox finally broke her silence recently and confirmed to the media that she and Kanye see each other.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar