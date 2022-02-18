Viral Julia Fox 'Uncut Gems' TikTok video sparks hilarious meme fest online 

Following her relationship with rapper Kanye West, Julia Fox has become the internet’s favorite topic. She recently appeared on Alex Cooper’s “Call Her Daddy Podcast," where she discussed her relationship with Ye. A clip from the video interview has now led to a slew of memes.
TikTok users are mocking the 32-year-old model for her pronunciation of a movie. Fox was asked whether she considers herself to be Kanye West’s muse. She replied:
“Yeah, a little. Maybe. I mean, I was Josh Safie’s muse when he wrote ‘Uncut Gems'.”
Netizens found Fox’s pronunciation of her debut movie peculiar. Podcast viewers relentlessly poked fun at the actress. A few people online attempted to transcribe her pronunciation phonetically, which they stated was “unca james” or “uncut jams.”
Internet unleashes storm of memes against Julia Fox
Along with several memes being uploaded online, netizens created their own parody of Fox’s interview. People obtained the audio clip of the ‘Uncut Gems’ clip and went on to imitate the actress.
A few tweets commenting on the podcast clip read:
As the podcast clip made the rounds online, Fox felt it necessary to respond to the viral video. She commented under an Instagram reel of the interview clip:
“Omggggg I was st*ned leave me alone!!!! Hahahahahah.”
Julia Fox comments on comparison with Kim Kardashian
Julia Fox pulled the plug on her relationship with the 44-year-old rapper recently. The two met on New Year’s in Miami.
In the interview, she also addressed the endless comparisons between her and West's ex-wife Kim Kardashian.
“We've worn some similar looks. I thought it was cool that she had worn it. It is unfortunate, because women are always being pitted against each other, and there are 10 years of history that they have prior. I don't want to ever step out of line and speak on something that I have no place speaking on.”
Following the couple’s short lived whirlwind romance, the couple split just before Valentine’s Day.
She also mentioned in the podcast that she was contemplating writing a tell-all book about her relationship with the famous rapper.