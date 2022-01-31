3 photos that are proof of Julia Fox's fashion evolution since she met Kanye West

Last weekend, Kanye West, 44, was seen with girlfriend Julia Fox, 31, at Paris Haute Couture Week where the two attended multiple fashion shows together. Julia was spotted wearing some new, exquisite, and very expensive outfits throughout the show.

Fans have been wondering if West is the reason behind the drastic change in her fashion style. Her fashion seems to have metamorphosed greatly and we have proof how West has helped her amp up her style.

The showmance between Kanye West and Julia Fox

Julia Fox and Kanye West in their photoshoot (Image via @dejavumagazines/Instagram)

While Kanye West may have failed in his US presidential bid (so far), he has succeeded in spicing up the first month of the year with his showmance with Julia Fox.

The couple had confirmed their blossoming romance with a photoshoot inside their New York City hotel room on their second date. The actress was seen surrounded by racks of clothes handpicked for her by Ye.

Kanye handpicked clothes for Julia to wear for the photoshoot (Image via @ihategum/Instagram)

Julia Fox has named their couple 'Juliye'. She also took to the internet to banish all claims about dating the rapper for money,

"People are like, 'Oh, you're only in it for the fame. You're in it for the clout. You're in it for the money.' Honey, I've dated billionaires my entire adult life. Let's keep it real."

Julia Fox's fashion evolution

1) The black leather catsuit

Julia was seen in a tight leather catsuit on her Instagram, with rap music playing over the caption-less post. The minimalist outfit covered the actress from the neck down, including her finger tips. She paired the striking look with a black purse and boots. Ironically, a similar catsuit has been worn by Kim on various occasions.

2) The denim ensemble

At the Kenzo Fall/Winter 2022/2023 show, Julia was seen wearing a gorgeous denim ensemble, twinning with her beau who sported a similar denim look. The single-breasted mini jacket, in Japanese denim with trompe l'oeil conical breasts, and classic denim pants were crafted by Maison Schiaparelli. Her chunky Schiaparelli original earrings and striking, charcoal-black eye look complimented her look perfectly.

3) Twinning in black at Schiaparelli's

The couple was seen twinning in a black leather ensemble for Schiaparelli’s presentation. Julia wore a mini leather dress paired with yet another pair of thigh-high boots by Schiaparelli. Her gorgeous makeup look by Pat McGrath worked wonderfully with her outfit. Kanye donned a black leather jacket with a silver zip detail that he paired with dark leather pants and boots. He had a black mask with cut outs on that tied the look together. Interestingly, ex-wife Kim Kardashian was seen wearing a similar look at last year's Met Gala.

Regardless of the reason for the change in her fashion, Julia's new, bold style seems to have created a buzz.

