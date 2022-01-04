Julia Fox baby daddy drama explained amid rumored Kanye West romance

American actress Julia Fox recently sparked dating rumors with Kanye West after the duo were reportedly seen together at the Carbone restaurant in Miami on New Year’s Day.

TMZ later clarified there was “nothing serious” going on between the pair at the time. However, Page Six reported that the duo went out on another dinner date on January 2 at Makoto Bal Harbour.

A source close to the Uncut Gems star even confirmed to the publication that she has started dating Ye following their respective recent break-ups:

“Julia and Ye are dating. They both just got out of their former relationships, and they’ve helped each other recover immensely. They’re kind of kindred spirits, and it’s cool to watch.”

Another source told the outlet that rapper Future joined the rumored couple on their date at Makoto Bal Harbour and the trio enjoyed dinner together.

The latest rumors come just a few days after Julia Fox called her ex-husband Peter Artemiev a “dead beat dad” to their son, Valentino.

A look into Julia Fox x Peter Artemiev controversy

Julia Fox and Peter Artemiev tied the knot in 2018 but reportedly called it quits in 2020. The former announced the birth of their first child together on February 14, 2021. More recently, the actress called out her ex-husband for not being a good parent to their son.

Last month, the former Playboy model posted a picture of Artemiev on her Instagram story with a caption that read:

“Have you seen this deadbeat dad?”

She went on to allege that her former partner is an addict and can be found in clubs, parties and the streets:

“Please REMIND him that he has a child to take care of! Oh and if u chill w him knowing damn well he is a dead beat alcoholic drug addict dad, you are not my friend and I will call you out too.”

The Milan-native mentioned that it was “traumatic” for her to review the pictures, videos and screenshots supporting her allegations:

“Going thru all the screen shots and videos and photos is traumatic for me. I can’t even do it anymore. I just don’t want my son f***ed up cuz he feels like his dad was absent or loved alcohol and partying more than him.”

Julia Fox even claimed that Artemiev left her when their son was just five months old:

“This man left me with a 5 month old and a dog and a home and ALL THE BILLS. It’s wrong!!! It’s not fair!!!”

Following the online drama, one fan told the PVT Chat actress that her career could have a negative impact from the ongoing controversy. However, Julia Fox replied that she prioritizes her son’s well-being over her acting career:

“This is MY SON'S LIFE we are talking about - I don’t give a f*** about my ‘acting career.' My son loves his dad. I've accepted that his dad refuses to be present and I've made peace with it but I'm sure as s*** gonna work the public.”

Meanwhile, Peter Artemiev responded to the accusations made by his former wife and refuted all the claims while speaking to Page Six:

“I was saddened to learn of the utterly false statements made on social media by Julia Fox, my co-parent, who is clearly struggling. Out of respect for her privacy and to protect our child, I will not comment further.”

An insider also told the publication that Artemiev loves his child and he is “not a horrible father.” While Julia Fox has not responded to her ex-husband’s statement, she recently made news about her romance rumors with Kanye West.

