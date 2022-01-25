Who designed the quirky denim ensemble Julia Fox wore to the Kenzo show?

Julia Fox was seen wearing a quirky denim jacket on the red carpet at Paris Fashion Week when she attended the Kenzo show. The ensemble seems to have caught a lot of public attention as she was pictured twinning in denim with her beau, Kanye West.

Along with the denim-clad ensemble, she was seen carrying a gothic, smokey cat eye and a rather natural makeup look along with a classic black bag and accessories from the brand that created the outfit. Her hair was tied up in a simple yet clear bun, which accelerated her look to a new level.

This picture of the couple is trending on social media, and a lot of women want to know where to get the jacket, to add this classy piece to their wardrobes. So. who is the mastermind behind this gorgeous ensemble? If you haven't guessed it yet, we have the answers you have been looking for.

Who designed Julia Fox's denim ensemble?

The denim-laden ensemble was made up of a single-breasted mini jacket in Japanese denim with trompe l'oeil conical breasts, and pants made with the same material, with gilded brass horsebits and hammered S buttons. Maison Schiaparelli created this wonder for their spring 2022 collection.

Elsa Schiaparelli instilled this brand with a creative spirit in 20th-century fashion. Her inventive imagination and revolutionary vision of sportswear, haute couture, art, fragrance, and ordinary elements became elaborate creations. Her iconic collaborations with artists like Dalí, Cocteau, Man Ray, and Giacometti became legendary and established the brand globally.

Daniel Roseberry recently became the brand's creative director, becoming the first American to lead a French couture house.

What is Daniel Roseberry's style like?

For those who need convincing that fashion is a form of art, Daniel Roseberry's designs for Maison Schiaparelli offer a persuasive argument.

Take, for example, one look from his most recent haute couture collection: from a wool crepe dress, extend two fabric "gazelle horns'' embroidered with gold lamé thread, gold pearls, gold cut beads, handmade gold pom-poms, Swarovski crystals, and rhinestones. Above the horns is a matching headpiece, and below, a pair of nipple buttons in gilded brass. The outfit was seen on the runway adorned by various celebrities.

This is not cookie-cutter fashion, as Roseberry calls it. It is something far more extraordinary.

When questioned about his designs for the latest collection, Daniel Roseberry exclaimed:

“People are coming to us as an alternative to the mass luxury houses. They’re looking for something really strong.”

His exceptional style could also be captured in the 30 vintage leather jackets from the latest collection with golden rose-shaped glasses with heterochromia irises. This look was so surreal yet distinguished, an authentic piece of art.

To top it off, the entire "Ready-to-Wear" Spring/Summer 2022 collection is a true revelation with classic and magical pieces that can be converted from classy casual to party mode with just a few minor changes. The new generation of British Vogue was seen wearing the same.

With this denim ensemble, it sounds like Daniel Roseberry is all ready to set the world of fashion on fire. Let's wait and see what he comes up with next.

