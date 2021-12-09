"She literally can wear anything": Madonna's daughter Lourdes Leon defends Lana Del Rey over $18 red carpet Shein dress 

After becoming the Artist of the Decade, Lana Del Rey is surprising fans with her fashion choices. Recently, the 36-year-old singer proved that she would trade a designer outfit for a good bargain.

The “Summertime Sadness” singer made headlines after her appearance at Variety’s Hitmakers Awards, where she went on to accept the prestigious honor.

Lana Del Rey shocked fans with the designer dupe outfit on the red carpet. The singer wore a green marbled print lace-up mini dress and a black jacket to beat the cold weather.

anna @eurodoII absolutely losing my mind at Lana Del Rey wearing an $18 Shein dress to the Variety Awards absolutely losing my mind at Lana Del Rey wearing an $18 Shein dress to the Variety Awards https://t.co/UuVDiKafj7

The outfit went viral on social media. Many speculated that the singer’s dress was from fast fashion brand Shein. Screenshots of the $18 dress, nearly similar, began going viral online.

However, a different site called Girl Fairy has also sold a dress of the same design for $38. Though both brands contribute to a fast-fashion purchase, it is unclear which exact brand the singer sported on the carpet.

Madonna’s daughter Lourdes Leon supports Lana Del Rey’s fashion choices

As the discussion continued to grow online, Madonna’s daughter Lourdes Leon defended Lana Del Rey. Leon’s Instagram story read:

“Idgaf, I love it lol. She literally can wear anything and it won’t affect her. If she wanted to have a career in high fashion and go to shows everyone would still have her and gag because she’s Lana, that’s the power of becoming oneself people follow you.”

Lourdes continued:

“Everybody wearing Bottega & Schiaparelli and sis said y’all getting this Shein dress that I’m wearing with the dude I just f**ked jacket over it and some schutz boots, icon.”

Lourdes Leon reacts to Lana Del Rey's outfit choice (Image via lourdesleon/ Instagram)

The “Young and Beautiful” singer continued to be applauded for her fashion choices on social media. Many were glad to see the singer-songwriter wearing an affordable outfit amidst a slew of couture dresses. A few tweets celebrating Lana Del Rey’s bold fashion choice read:

Ian @nojardimderosas Of all the things one could plausibly slag Lana Del Rey for, wearing a Shein dress (that most likely is from the brand Shein ripped off but anyway...) is such a weird choice. We all have fast fashion in our wardrobe, including the people coming for her. We all can do better. Of all the things one could plausibly slag Lana Del Rey for, wearing a Shein dress (that most likely is from the brand Shein ripped off but anyway...) is such a weird choice. We all have fast fashion in our wardrobe, including the people coming for her. We all can do better.

It is important to note that Shein has been criticized for its labor practices. The fast-fashion brand's employees are reportedly forced to work for 75 hours per week with only one day off per month.

Some fans also criticized the singer for supporting a fast-fashion outlet which contributes to excess garment wastage unsupportive of the environment.

