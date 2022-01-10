5 times Adele stunned in stellar outfits

Adele shared her excitement with the teaser launch of her upcoming music video on Instagram. The 33-year-old left her fans with jaws dropped in her divine floral satin gown, making her look like a queen.

The singer and songwriter is set to release her latest number, Oh My God, on January 12. Reflecting her enthusiasm, her post was captioned:

Adele’s dresses are no less than regal garb. Her stupefying attire always attracts curiosity, having all eyes on her. Here are five instances where Adele dolled up in her adorable couture.

When Adele knocked out glamor

1) Adele One Night Only in LA

Displaying an exquisite Schiaparelli, Adele clothed herself in a Daniel Roseberry gown for her performance at the Griffith Observatory in LA. This was her special “Adele One Night Only” show held on November 14, 2021.

2) Looked gorgeous in Vogue’s cover

Adele looked flawless in the green-colored dress that she wore for Vogue’s 2021 November Cover. The cover glorified the star’s reemergence six years after her last album was launched.

3) Adele’s outfit in NRJ Music Awards

Once again, Adele took the stage not only with her performance but also with the pristine outfit she carried at the NRJ Music Awards 2021. Here she wore a black mesh dress with an edgy mesh sweater underneath, keeping her appearance subtle with a bit of makeup aligned with a tight bun.

4) Adele dazzled at ITV Hub

For her wondrous performance on ITV Hub, Adele settled on an all-black shimmery dress. She stood out as the most graceful artiste, leaving her hair open with a touch of waves on them. The “An Audience with Adele” show truly drove the audience crazy that night.

5) Looked stunning at 59th Annual Grammy Awards

Drawing each one’s attention, Adele flaunted her Givenchy Couture green-colored gown. The Brit’s gaudy attire that she chose to put on for the 59th Grammy Awards, held in LA, California, in 2017, was long-sleeved.

Adele owns a uniqueness to her dressing, carrying herself so beautifully that people can’t help but stare at her. The Tottenham native looks like a million dollars in whatever she puts on.

