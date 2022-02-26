“She’s ready to do the dishes”: Kim Kardashian’s gloves at Prada FW22 draw flak 

Prada recently unveiled its Fall Winter 2022 collection as part of the ongoing Milan Fashion Week. Among other big names, influencer Kim Kardashian was also invited to the show.

Kim Kardashian was seated in the front row next to Rita Ora. Kim wore dark glasses and was unreachable as a result of her tight security.

For Milan Fashion Week, Kardashian sported three different Prada outfits. One of the outfits she wore for the runway show was a green toned jumpsuit, coupled with a long gray leather coat. The most attention-seeking were a pair of green latex gloves, which Kim added to complete her look. One internet user criticized her gloves, stating:

“She’s ready to do the dishes”

Internet expresses disapproval over Kim Kardashian’s gloves at Prada FW22

Many internet users were displeased with Kim's jumpsuit, especially with her green gloves, they said:

“And she's ready to do the dishes and clean those sink chunkies rubber moment the show is over!”

Netizens were displeased with Kim Kardashian's green outfit and gloves (Image via Instagram/WWD)

To many, her outfit appeared uncomfortable, as they remarked:

“The least-comfortable outfit I've ever seen.”

Further, a number of Prada fans even commented:

“I love Prada but her nada”

Netizens were displeased with Kim Kardashian's green outfit and gloves (Image via Instagram/WWD)

Some even stated that her gloves were giving them a Grinch vibe, and wrote:

“Nice, but the coat and the gloves should be a bit more fitted. The gloves are giving me Grinch vibes.”

Others mocked the green gloves, saying:

“Clearly dressed to remove asbestos contamination from the runway..”

Many criticized the fit of her dress, and wrote:

“Looks like a kid dressing in her moms clothes.”

Netizens were displeased with Kim Kardashian's green outfit and gloves (Image via Instagram/WWD)

Netizens disliked her latex and leather outfit and called it “ridiculous”, with someone remarking:

“These head to toes leather and latex looks she keeps wearing are ridiculous.”

Ridiculed with Kim’s garb, someone commented:

“Please no more about this plastic Barbie”

Netizens were displeased with Kim's green outfit and gloves (Image via Instagram/WWD)

Some even commented against the special attention given to Kim:

"This is such a good example of Idiocracy. How one woman, for no specific reasons, becomes the most popular person in the world. I wouldn't stay sane if I was her. I would as myself every day- ' Why me?'. Or I would go nuts and tell myself every day- ' ofcourse ME ME ME'. I donno, it's kind of tragic."

Alongside Kim, Rita Ora, Storm Reid, Mackenzie Davis, Shira Haas, Julia Marino, Gus Kenworthy, Matilda Lutz, Emma Mackey, Mahmood, Taylor Russell, and Katherine Waterston also attended the Prada FW22 runway show.

Edited by Gunjan