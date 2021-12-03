Who is Gus Kenworthy? Colton Underwood’s friend shares his struggle in ‘Coming Out Colton’

Netflix series Coming Out Colton premiered on Friday, December 3, 2021, and featured Colton Underwood’s struggle of coming out to his family, friends and the entire world. One person who stood by him on his difficult journey was his friend, Gus Kenworthy.

Kenworthy is an Olympic Skier who won a silver medal in 2014 and came out the following year. He shared his struggle on Coming Out Colton in order to encourage Underwood on his journey.

He was seen answering all kinds of questions asked by The Bachelor alum and even helped him understand their community.

While speaking about helping with Colton Underwood's struggles, Kenworthy said in Coming Out Colton:

“When I came out publicly, I had just started dating a guy and he kind of ended up being, like, my mentor in a lot of ways and helped usher me into the community, because I had been so actively avoiding it. And, I mean, I wouldn’t have been able to do it without him. So I’m sort of excited to be that same thing for Colton, in a way.”

Here’s how Kenworthy announced his “coming out” news

Being an athlete, it was difficult for Kenworthy to come out when his career was at its peak. In 2015, he tweeted “I am gay” with a picture of him on the cover of ESPN magazine.

He also gave an interview to the sports magazine, in which he confessed that he told his family about his true identity two years ago and was anxious about the reaction of sports fraternity.

Kenworthy told ESPN:

“The [sports] industry isn’t the most embracing of someone who’s different. I’m nervous about that. Hiding everything away is so painful. I mean, it’s like you’re constantly lying and you’re constantly feeling like you’re being deceitful. I’m just at that point where I’m ready to kind of open up and let everyone see me for me, and I hope everyone accepts it.”

Kenworthy and the Coming Out Colton star met during a podcast where the latter claimed the Olympian was hitting on him. At that time, Underwood hadn’t come out.

Meanwhile, they are best friends and Kenworthy turned out to be a huge support to Underwood.

What happens in ‘Coming Out Colton’

The Netflix series Coming Out Colton released six episodes on December 3. It showed the journey of Underwood from revealing his sexual identity to his parents and friends to dealing with detractors after announcing it to the world.

The show also mentioned his ex-girlfriend Cassie Randolph, who had earlier filed a restraining order against Underwood. Apparently, the Bachelor Nation alum stalked her and put a GPS tracker on her car when they broke up.

Will Coming Out Colton help Underwood improve his image in the public eye? Only time will tell.

