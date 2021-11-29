When will 'Coming Out Colton' air? Release date and more about Colton Underwood's Netflix series

Coming Out Colton will revolve around Colton Underwood's coming out story, as he will reveal his true identity to his family and friends, with cameras following him on his difficult journey.

The much-awaited Netflix series will also feature Colton addressing the backlash he faced upon expressing himself.

The Bachelor star made headlines in April when he came out as gay in an interview on Good Morning America with Robin Roberts.

Here's a clip of Colton Underwood speaking about his new life:

When is 'Coming Out Colton' releasing?

Netflix's unscripted six-episode series, titled Coming Out Colton, will premiere on the streaming service on December 3.

All the backlash surrounding 'Coming Out Colton'

Coming Out Colton initially received a lot of rebuke as many had a problem with a white cisgender man getting a platform to express himself, unlike individuals from less represented groups.

Few also accused Colton of monetizing his coming-out journey.

Underwood became a popular face on reality TV after his appearance on The Bachelor. The star dated Cassie Randolph, who accused him of stalking her and her family. Cassie filed a restraining order against him, but later dropped the charges.

The allegations resurfaced online when the new series was announced. Several people criticized Underwood for using his coming-out experience to evade accountability for legal matters.

In May 2021, Colton addressed the controversy and shared his views on the same. The former football player confessed:

“I never want people to think that I’m coming out to change the narrative, or to brush over and not take responsibility for my actions, and now that I have this gay life that I don’t have to address my past as a straight man. Controlling situations to try to grasp at any part of the straight fantasy that I was trying to live out was so wrong.”

However, Underwood hopes to create an impact in the lives of many through his public coming-out journey. He said:

“I had never seen a football player that had made it to the NFL that had been gay, growing up Catholic.”

He added:

“I’ve had hundreds of gay Christian men and women who are confused in their walk with Jesus say, ‘I felt closer to God when I came out.’”

Coming Out Colton will be available to stream on Netflix on December 3.

