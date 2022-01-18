Bella Hadid's mental health struggles over not having a stylist spark disdain online 

Bella Hadid got candid in an interview with the Wall Street Journal as she spoke about her mental health struggles. The model opened up about being in a “weird place mentally" and having to put together outfits for two years. The internet is now mocking the Hadid sister for being out of touch with reality.

The interview was published on 17 January. She detailed her struggles with anxiety and depressive episodes. In an interview snippet, the 25-year-old stated:

“I haven’t had a stylist in a long time, maybe two years now. I was in such a weird place mentally that it was really complicated for me to get out of the house and put an outfit together, especially with the anxiety of [paparazzi] being outside and all that.”

She continued:

“In the last year, it was really important for me to learn that even if people talk about my style or if they like it or if they don’t, it doesn’t matter because it’s my style.”

The internet reacts to Bella Hadid’s recent interview

The supermodel has accumulated over 48.5 million followers on Instagram, making it unsurprising that the interview would receive mass traction. Though followers expressed sympathy for her, others mocked her online. Many found it outrageous as the model shared her battle about not having a stylist. A few tweets read:

Me when my mom stopped picking out my outfits for me in 5th grade

I don't like to judge other people problems bc everyone live their life differently and has their own stuff but… having a meltdown for not having a stylist is weird af… literally wtf… why do this kind of people like Bella have such a big platform? FOR THINGS LIKE THAT??

Yeah and us normal people can find something to wear everyday without a stylist oh must be so hard to live in a mansion without a stylist

bella people are dying what are we supposed to do with this ??

Bella Hadid’s Vogue video controversy

This is not the first time the model has received flak for being unrelatable. In a “Life in Looks,” Vogue interview, the model expressed dejection over not growing up with designer clothes. In the now-viral clip, she said:

"I never growing up had anything designer. My mum wouldn’t let me. I got my first pair of Louboutins when I graduated high school. It makes me so emotional actually.”

Many were saddened as Bella Hadid did not recognize the privilege she grew up with. She is the daughter of real estate developer Mohamed Hadid and former reality star Yolanda Hadid. The model grew up in mansions galore, making netizens roll their eyes at her for not owning designer clothes at a young age.

