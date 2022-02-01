×
Next in Fashion Season 2: Gigi Hadid to co-host Netflix’s competition series

Gigi Hadid (Image via Sportskeeda)
Muskan Sharma
CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Feb 01, 2022 11:42 PM IST
It's going to get bigger than ever with Gigi Hadid stepping into the shoes of a host of Netflix's competition series, Next in Fashion. The news of Gigi hosting the show has created massive buzz all over the internet. The show's premiere date is yet to be disclosed. However, fans are overjoyed with the show's return, especially because Gigi is co-hosting this season alongside Tan France.

Initially, season 1 of the show in 2020, was co-hosted by Tan France and model Alexa Chung. But apparently, the pair are not coming back as Gigi Hadid has been signed as the new host.

Gigi Hadid on signing Next in Fashion

The news of Gigi co-hosting the show makes her as excited as the fans. The supermodel took to her Instagram to declare that she is completely looking forward to getting on the show. She posted a cute picture with Queer Eye's Tan France and captioned,

"Who would have thought when we met over Facetime 4 years ago (thanks @evachen212) that we’d be hosting NEXT IN FASHION TOGETHER! You read that right!"

For this, co-host Tan France also took to his Instagram and tagged Gigi Hadid with a caption that read,

"Can't wait to work with my love"

In recent interviews, the supermodel has expressed that she wants to expand her career and does not want to limit herself to modeling. Gigi grew up on her mom's show in 2010's The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Hence, she is privy to how reality TV shows function. Recently, Gigi appeared on Mindy Kaling's Never Have I Ever in a voiceover role, to experiment with her career.

What is Next in Fashion all about?

Netflix's fashion competition show features designers from all around the world who compete against each other to create fancy mind-blowing looks. The one who creates the best looks wins a whopping $250,000 with an impetus to become the next big fashion designer in the industry.

Season 1 of the show was a massive hit with overall 10 episodes. However, Netflix is yet to release the second season's premiere date and timing.

हिन्दी