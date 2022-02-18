Hadid sisters X Versace Adam and Eve-themed campaign leaves Instagram surprised

The supermodel duo of Hadid sisters, Bella Hadid and Gigi Hadid, just took part in the Versace spring campaign. Unfortunately, owing to the nudity in the campaign, it wasn't as well received by fans as the brand would've hoped.

The concept for the latest shot in the campaign is 'Adam and Eve.' The Hadid sisters, Bella and Gigi, can be seen holding an apple together as a snake slithers its way up Bella's leg.

Both sisters are both completely naked in the photoshoot. While their breasts are covered by strategically placed long hair extensions styled in loose beachy curls, the brand has used matching black and white Versace bags to cover their genitals.

Donatella Versace shared a post of the campaign, captioning the post:

"MY. VERSACE. GODDESSES."

Fans react to the Hadid sisters in the Versace campaign

Comments below the Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid picture shared by Donatella (Image via Sportskeeda)

Many fans disapproved of the theme and the shot. Netizens thought of this shot using a snake as part of "animal abuse" and nudity as "cheap marketing." Moreover, there were a few people concerned about using a biblical reference with nudity to market bags.

Instagram user @master_love_advisor commented:

" I don't get how people can take a snake -an apple - and make light of Adama dn eve and the fall of humanity the sin of humanity and look it As "SEDUCTION"...... godbless everyone, there is deception everywhere these days and we don't even notice it anymore."

The post also got people talking about the possible animal abuse that took place during the photoshoot. User @susnalyma_ commented:

"Beautiful photo. But no animal abused please!"

One of the sentiments that concerned the netizens was using women's naked bodies to commercialize and sell bags. Voicing her concern, Instagram user @life.evolving commented:

"Oh here we go again, women having to strip naked in order to sell a hand bag... someone want to tell me why this helps sell the bag?"

More about the Hadid sisters in Versace Campaign

This image is just the latest installment in a larger multi-part campaign for Versace Summer - Spring 2022. The campaign starring the Hadid sisters was shot by a legendary duo of photographers, Mert Alas and Marcus Piggot, who have previously collaborated with the label as well.

Donatella announced the collaboration between the Hadid sisters and the brand last month, and she also explained the meaning and motive behind the collaboration while sharing a series of pictures on her Instagram handle.

In these pictures, she is also present between the sisters; all three models wore little black dresses (LBD) for the shoot, with pops of color and long hair extensions styled in crimping curls. In one shot, Bella Hadid wore a midriff-revealing skirt suit, while Gigi Hadid wore a strapless bodycon dress.

In another shot, the sisters can be seen in a dramatic pose, clasping their hands while wearing gliterry pink and green dresses. Donatella shared the post, captioning it:

"The complete Spring Summer 22 campaign is here! Family is so important to me, which is why I wanted these images to focus on sisterhood. I love this campaign so much that I couldn't help but join my Versace queens @gigihadid and @bellahadid in a shot!! Girls, you are inspirational and empowering and I love you soooo much!"

The brand also posted a series of photos while explaining the theme further:

"Embrace, Empower, Versace. The VersaceSS22 campaign is an exploration of family and belonging in its different forms; sisterhood, community, and an embrace into @donatella_versace's global Versace family."

Both Hadid sisters, Bella and Gigi, were grateful to be working with the label and shared their enthusiasm for working together on their social media handles.

Edited by Rhythm Bhatia