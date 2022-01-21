How much does Maluma make per concert? Fortune explored as he leads Versace's SS2022 campaign with dog Buda

Maluma has been titled as a new face of 'Versace Man' for the first time in the latest campaign for the label. The Colombian artist was seen rocking a hot-pink suit, welcoming the Spring-Summer collection of 2022 for the label.

In addition to the hot-pink suit, he was also seen in a green dress vest and a varsity jacket with "Donatella" embroidery and brand patches in a set of photographs by Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott.

How much does Maluma make per concert?

Born on 28 January 1994, Columbian singer-songwriter Maluma is currently 27-years old. He is one of the best-known names in raggaeton and pop. Many readers may not know this, but his birth name is Juan Luis Londoño Arias.

He has made a huge fortune at such a young age and is one of the most commercially successful artists in the 30 under 30 music class of 2020. The singer grosses an estimated $600,000+ per concert.

The singer has acquired a massive fan base across the globe, making all his concerts a success with a quick sell-out of tickets. His live concerts are his leading source of income. He has also been successful in acquiring a Latin Grammy under his name.

The singer currently has a hold of $12 million dollars and hasn't been shy of flaunting his wealth with a luxurious life. He is a huge car collector and enthusiast, but one of the cars that really stands out in his collection is the 'Ferrari 488 GTB', which is painted in custom black. The estimated cost of the car is over $1 million, being one of the most rare and powerful Ferraris.

Reaction to the Versace campaign featuring Maluma

Both the label and the singer are excited for this collab to be taking place and they have said so in an interview.

Donatella Versace excitedly welcomed singer Maluma to her label family and expressed this by saying:

“Maluma has long been a part of my Versace family and I’m so excited for him to star in his first campaign with Versace”

“I loved the way he played with the camera and the fact that he was as much at ease in front of the camera as he is in front of a stadium full of people singing his songs!”

On the other hand, Maluma is just as happy to be a part of Versace brand and expressed his gratitude in the most humble words saying:

“For me, this is a dream come true to be the face of an iconic fashion house like Versace and continuing to represent Colombia globally through music, fashion, and much more”.

“Together, we have created memorable moments with custom performances and red carpet looks, magazine covers, and the amazing Met Gala 2021 design. With this campaign, we are creating more memories as a fashion family together. One of my greatest highlights for 2022 will be my dog Buda in his first campaign with me – A man’s best friend joins fashion. This is to have many more memories with my Versace family.”

Fans reaction to the Versace campaign featuring Maluma

Also Read Article Continues below

Fans are really enthusiastic for this collab and gave amazing feedback to the campaign announcement.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider