What is the Versace Mansion, the venue for the face-off between Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul?

Villa Casa Casuarina, popularly known as the Versace Mansion, is a luxury boutique hotel with ten custom guest suites. Since 2018, the venue has been used to host special events, including parties and weddings.

The Versace Mansion was recently used to host a media event for the upcoming boxing clash between Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul. The duo also shared an intense face-off at the hotel.

The Versace Mansion is best known for being owned by iconic fashion designer, Gianni Versace. According to Vogue, he bought the property in 1992 for a reported sum of $2.95 million. Prior to that, its owner was Jacques Amsterdam, who had converted the structure into a 24-unit apartment building.

When Versace became the new owner, he redesigned the building and made the property private. The Italian pulled out all the stops in his effort to add a luxurious feel to his house. Inside the lavish space, he built four living rooms, two kitchens, eight bedrooms, ten bathrooms, three sitting rooms, a bar, and a library. Five years later, Versace was infamously shot and murdered in front of his mansion.

The Versace Mansion was then acquired by an American telecom businessman, Peter Loftin, for $19 million. He subsequently turned the house into a boutique hotel.

In 2013, an investment group called VM South Beach LLC purchased the hotel for a whopping $41.5 million. Two years later, the name of the property was formally changed to Villa Casa Casuarina.

When Jake Paul hosted a massive party at the Versace Mansion

Following Jake Paul's win over Ben Askren in April this year, the YouTuber hosted a rager at the Versace Mansion. He also placed a boxing ring inside the mansion to celebrate his big win over 'Funky'.

Paul and Askren exchanged heated words before their boxing showdown came to fruition. However, it was Paul who had the last laugh as he knocked out Askren in the first round.

'The Problem Child' is expected to face former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley in his next fight.

