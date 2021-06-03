What is the start time of the Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul fight and where can I watch it?

YouTuber-turned-boxer Logan Paul has recently found himself in several headlines. This tends to happen when one plans to butt heads with a legend of the game in Floyd Mayweather.

The highly anticipated eight-round exhibition is slated to go down at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Pre-fight altercations and trash talk from both sides have generated hype for this event. Fans have been counting the minutes to this mouth-watering event, and it is finally here.

What time does Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul start?

The fight card for this event seems pretty lean, with only four fights featuring on the main card.

Therefore, all the pressure to come up big will be on pugilists who find themselves on the main card.

Logan Paul Media Availability

The PPV in the United States is set to kick off at 8 p.m. ET and 5 p.m. PT Sunday, June 6th.

As far as the United Kingdom is concerned, the PPV is slated to be televised in the early hours of Monday, June 7th at 1 a.m. BST.

For fans in India, the PPV will commence on Monday, June 7th at 5:30 a.m. IST.

Where to watch Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul?

In the United States, fans will have to pay $49.95 to watch the PPV. The event will be streamed live on Showtime.com and Fanmio.com.

Floyd 💸 Mayweather is looking sharp for his exhibition boxing Match with Logan Paul This Sunday. #MayweatherPaul 🔥 pic.twitter.com/v3LZYHMj2n — UndisputedTweets (@P4PTweetss) June 2, 2021

Those looking to watch the PPV in the United Kingdom can tune in to the Sky Sports Box Office and their live coverage of the event will kick off at 11:55 p.m. Sky Sports Box Office can also be viewed on BT TV; flip to Channel 496 or search for the event in the BT Player.

Fans in India can download the Fanmio Boxing app from their respective appstores and can watch the PPV for Rs. 4,400.

Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul: Fight details and full card

The special exhibition fight will pit Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul against each other for eight rounds that will last three minutes each.

However, what will disappoint fans is that a winner will not be declared at the end of the fight, thus, waiving the need for judges to officiate the contest.

While a winner will not be crowned, the fight could still be stopped by the referee or a knockout. The fighters will be sporting 12 oz gloves and will wear no headgear.

Main card

Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul

Badou Jack vs. Dervin Colina

Jarret Hurd vs. Luis Arias

Chad Johnson vs. Brian Maxwell

Preliminary card

Jean Torres vs. Zack Kuhn

Adrian Benton vs. Pedro Cruz

Micky Scala vs. Adam Ramirez

Viddal Riley vs. Quintell Thompson

Jalil Hackett vs. Angelo Diaz

Dorian Khan Jr. vs. Jonathan Conde

