"What's the point?": Logan Paul Vs Floyd Mayweather Jr will have no winner, and fans are livid 

New details on the Logan Paul and Floyd Mayweather boxing match have been released, and it has been confirmed that there will be no official winner. As expected, the fans were not happy with the announcement.

The bout between Logan Paul and Floyd Mayweather will take place at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens. That means the fight is subject to rules in Florida from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. The Florida State Boxing Commission is a smaller part of the aforementioned department and hence makes the official rulings on all boxing matches held in the state.

📋 Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul exhibition rules confirmed: [@ESPN]



👨‍⚖️ No judges, no official winner

💥 Knockouts are allowed

🤵‍♂️ Referee decides if fight stopped

🥊 12-ounce gloves

🙅‍♂️ No headgear

🤼‍♂️ 8x3minute rounds



📆 Sunday, June 6th

🏟 Hard Rock Stadium, Miami — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) June 2, 2021

Logan Paul and Floyd Mayweather's fight was unsanctioned by the commission. There is a considerable degree of difference in how much experience each fighter has in boxing. Logan Paul is 0-1 while Floyd Mayweather has a legendary record of 50-0.

WHAT’S EVEN THE POINT OF DOING IT THEN: Logan Paul and Floyd Mayweather fight will allow knockouts, however it will not have judges and no official winner will not be announced at the fight. pic.twitter.com/XjBrVYJo6u — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) June 2, 2021

On top of the experience difference, there is also a huge weight difference between the fighters. Floyd Mayweather has been fighting near the 150 pound range, while Logan Paul had his last fight at almost 200 pounds. Fifty pounds is a major difference regardless of experience in boxing.

Rules for the Logan Paul vs Floyd Mayweather match, and fan reactions

Though the Logan Paul and Floyd Mayweather fight has been unsanctioned and there won't be an official winner, that doesn't mean all hope is lost for an exciting contest. There are still other variables at play.

Tf is the point if there’s no official winner can someone explain — Sofii Elliott (@sofiaelliott_) June 2, 2021

Floyd scared to ruin his legacy is all I’m reading in these rules — scott (@sc0ttkn0wsbest) June 2, 2021

The fight still has the potential to be stopped at any moment, and there can be a winner before the technical end. Knockouts are allowed, and if either boxer is knocked out, there will be a stoppage. The referee, who will be provided by the commission, will have the ability to stop the fight. In those cases, there will be a definite winner.

No judges? So how are we gonna determine a winner if it goes all the rounds? I'm 99% positive it won't. But if it does, how will we crown a winner? Will it just automatically be a draw? — Quentin101 (@Quentin1014) June 2, 2021

So they sparring for fun I see — Prince† (@ElFreshPrince3) June 2, 2021

I'm pretty sure if someone gets knocked out that means there's a winner. You can't be like "I got knocked out but technically I didn't lose." — BobOmbWill (@BobOmbWill) June 2, 2021

Viewers can expect to see an 8 round fight that are 3 minutes long each. Both fighters will have 12-ounce gloves and no headgear. If the fight goes the full length, there will be no official winner, and regardless of the end, there will be no official record.

The “no judges” rule is obviously Logan Paul biased — THK (@Tigerhawk_King) June 2, 2021

That no judge and no winner read is prolly Floyd who is sacred he might lose because Logan doesn’t care if he loses he is not on a 50 win streak — Hussain Shah (@GODBLESSUW) June 2, 2021

The Logan Paul versus Floyd Mayweather boxing match will be available on Showtime this Sunday, June 6. Showtime itself can provide promotional judges to dictate a winner at the end of the bout, but there will be no official recognition from the commission. However, fans would surely like to see a definite outcome from the contest.

