"What's the point?": Logan Paul Vs Floyd Mayweather Jr will have no winner, and fans are livid 

New details on the Logan Paul and Floyd Mayweather boxing match have been released, and it has been confirmed that there will be no official winner. As expected, the fans were not happy with the announcement.
The bout between Logan Paul and Floyd Mayweather will take place at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens. That means the fight is subject to rules in Florida from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. The Florida State Boxing Commission is a smaller part of the aforementioned department and hence makes the official rulings on all boxing matches held in the state.
Logan Paul and Floyd Mayweather's fight was unsanctioned by the commission. There is a considerable degree of difference in how much experience each fighter has in boxing. Logan Paul is 0-1 while Floyd Mayweather has a legendary record of 50-0.
On top of the experience difference, there is also a huge weight difference between the fighters. Floyd Mayweather has been fighting near the 150 pound range, while Logan Paul had his last fight at almost 200 pounds. Fifty pounds is a major difference regardless of experience in boxing.
Rules for the Logan Paul vs Floyd Mayweather match, and fan reactions
Though the Logan Paul and Floyd Mayweather fight has been unsanctioned and there won't be an official winner, that doesn't mean all hope is lost for an exciting contest. There are still other variables at play.
The fight still has the potential to be stopped at any moment, and there can be a winner before the technical end. Knockouts are allowed, and if either boxer is knocked out, there will be a stoppage. The referee, who will be provided by the commission, will have the ability to stop the fight. In those cases, there will be a definite winner.
Viewers can expect to see an 8 round fight that are 3 minutes long each. Both fighters will have 12-ounce gloves and no headgear. If the fight goes the full length, there will be no official winner, and regardless of the end, there will be no official record.
The Logan Paul versus Floyd Mayweather boxing match will be available on Showtime this Sunday, June 6. Showtime itself can provide promotional judges to dictate a winner at the end of the bout, but there will be no official recognition from the commission. However, fans would surely like to see a definite outcome from the contest.