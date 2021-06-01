Is Tyron Woodley a striker: How impressive is the former UFC champion's boxing technique?

With Mike Coppinger's update on Tyron Woodley butting heads with Jake Paul sometime soon, we take a look at Woodley's prospects going into this brand new challenge.

Although Tyron Woodley hails from a purely wrestling background, he accrued a significant amount of infamy for the striking he was known to put forth.

Woodley, admittedly, was never a high output fighter; however, the kind of power he packs in his punches is truly unprecedented. Boasting a TKO record of 7-2, he has stopped the likes of Robbie Lawler and Josh Koscheck within round one.

Tyron Woodley's TKO record is a testament to the kind of explosive power he packs. While he may be getting on in terms of age and inhibited to a certain degree owing to his history of injuries, his explosive power is something that he has not lost yet.

What prompted Tyron Woodley's recent fall from grace?

Heading into his highly-anticipated scrap against Jake Paul, Woodley will hope to find his way back to winning ways.

Considering how 'The Chosen One' has found himself on the wrong end of the result in four consecutive fights, he will desperately hope for a favorable outcome this time around.

Having suffered consecutive setbacks to Kamaru Usman, Colby Covington, Gilbert Burns, and Vicente Luque, many wondered whether this was the end of the line for the former UFC welterweight champion.

While such a skid may point towards a fighter's inability to perform, all that we've learned from the 39-year-old's outings is that the problem lies in the fighter's mind.

A mental block has seemingly been weighing Tyron Woodley down for quite some time. Even when he found himself in situations where he could persevere to record a comeback, Woodley rarely displayed the urgency to fight.

The fact that 'The Chosen One' has ignored his coaches' calls for his active participation in fights hints at the possibility that Woodley barely views fights as a way to earn a living.

The competitive fire that has seemingly been extinguished in Woodley could certainly be stoked by someone like Jake Paul, known for being a notorious provocateur.

The key to overcoming Jake Paul

The biggest blunder that Paul's last opponent, Ben Askren, committed ahead of his fight with 'The Problem Child' was that Askren saw him as nothing more than a clout-chaser. A mistake that he paid for dearly.

The best way to approach this fight for Tyron Woodley would be to ensure that he does nothing to underestimate or dismiss Paul's skills.

Although Woodley brings more to the table in terms of striking than Askren, the former UFC welterweight champion would be better off taking the fight as seriously as possible.

Triller Fight Club: Jake Paul v Ben Askren

A lot hangs in the balance for both fighters as they head into their next bout. As far as Paul is concerned, this fight is a stepping stone to finally being recognized as a legitimate threat in the combat sports circuit.

On the other hand, Woodley will view this fight as a last-ditch effort to ward off the label that all fighters dread: that of a has-been.

Do you think Tyron Woodley has what it takes to record a win against one of the up-and-coming pugilists in the system? Sound off in the comments!

