Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley: Height, weight, and reach comparison

Jake Paul has reportedly agreed to lock horns with former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley in a boxing bout. The news was first broken by Mike Coppinger of Boxing Insider, although the fight hasn't been officially confirmed yet.

Sources: Jake Paul and former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley have agreed to a deal for a boxing match. Jake recently signed a multi-fight deal with Showtime. Friday face-off in Miami planned to promote the event. Paul coming off first-round KO of Ben Askren — Mike Coppinger (@MikeCoppinger) May 31, 2021

Minutes later, Jake Paul tweeted to say that a fight announcement was coming.

FIGHT ANNOUNCEMENT TOMORROW — GOTCHA HAT (@jakepaul) May 31, 2021

Paul recently signed with Showtime Sports after having a successful run with Triller Fight Club. His last fight was a first-round KO victory over former UFC fighter Ben Askren. While Askren is a wrestler who was never known for his striking skills, Tyron Woodley is a different beast.

Also Read: Why did Jake Paul leave Triller to sign with Showtime?

Comparing the height, weight, and reach of Jake Paul against Tyron Woodley

Keeping in line with his blueprint so far, Jake Paul has picked an opponent who is significantly shorter than him and has a disadvantage in terms of reach.

Tyron Woodley is 5'9" tall, with a 74-inch reach. 'The Chosen One' competed in the UFC's welterweight division, which is 170 pounds, or 77kgs.

Jake Paul, on the other hand, is 6'1" tall, enjoying a 4-inch height advantage. With a 76-inch reach, 'The Problem Child' will enjoy a marginal benefit in that department too. Paul competes in the cruiserweight boxing division, which allows a limit of 200 pounds, which is 90kgs. When Paul weighed in for his fight against Ben Askren, the YouTuber tipped the scale at 191.5 pounds, a little over 86kgs.

Does Jake Paul stand a chance against Tyron Woodley?

Tyron Woodley transitioned to MMA from wrestling, similar to Paul's last opponent and Woodley's former teammate Ben Askren. The feud between Woodley and Paul began backstage at the Askren vs. Paul fight.

Enjoy saying you are a fighter for another day. Try that shit against me i'm catching a body @jakepaul And you mob with hoes. I wouldn't walk into a pillow fight with them. https://t.co/CKVwEH5Yj2 — Tyron T-Wood Woodley (@TWooodley) April 18, 2021

Obviously, Jake Paul likes his chances against wrestlers because their striking game isn't very strong. Tyron Woodley is not Ben Askren, though. 'The Chosen One' has knocked out multiple opponents in his UFC career, including the likes of 'Ruthless' Robbie Lawler.

That said, Woodley's striking is limited, and the same has been exposed by his last few opponents in the UFC. If Tyron Woodley truly wants to dominate the fight against Jake Paul, the former UFC welterweight champion will have to add more weapons to his striking arsenal.

'The Chosen One' has ferocious power and could hand Jake Paul his first professional boxing loss. Paul is currently 3-0 in pro boxing. Woodley, however, will make his pro boxing debut against Jake Paul if the fight does get confirmed.

Also Read: 3 reasons why Jake Paul has made a big mistake agreeing to fight Tyron Woodley

Please take 30 seconds to answer this survey so that we can better understand how to serve your MMA needs.