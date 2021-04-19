Watch: Tyron Woodley hangs tough in backstage altercation with Jake Paul's entourage

Tyron Woodley has made recent news after showing up at the Mercedez-Benz Stadium for the highly-anticipated boxing fight between Jake Paul and Ben Askren. Following Paul's blitz knockout that came in only the first round of the fight, Tyron Woodley decided to catch up with Jake Paul backstage.

After his long-time wrestling friend Ben Askren managed to make a meal of the bout, the 39-year old was seen having a verbal exchange with the YouTuber.

Following his loss to Jake Paul, Ben Askren seemed bitter about the loss before speaking to the media about a potential Paul versus Woodley bout:

"I would love Tyron to whoop him up. He wants to fight Oscar de la Hoya, but I would love for Tyron to fight Jake Paul. He's a significantly better boxer than I am so that would be my guy".

Going into the April 17th exhibition against Jake Paul, many believed Askren to have the upper hand being the more experienced professional. However, being the younger and faster fighter of the two with a firm hold on the basics, Paul went on to put an end to Askren with a picture-perfect overhand right.

Although Askren did manage to make it up from the canvas in time, referee Marc Goddard called a stop to the contest, ruling the 36-year old unfit to continue.

Upon knowing the outcome of the fight, the MMA community seemed to be spinning into a frenzy. With the likes of Daniel Cormier, Aljamain Sterling and Colby Covington taking to Twitter to record their reactions, the MMA world dove nose first into absolute pandamonium.

Now, with Tyron Woodley recently responding to Jake Paul's Twitter call out, a fight between the two doesn't seem outside the realm of possibility. However, with Woodley's size and reach posing as a disadvantage, the 39-year old will most certainly have to factor in his options.

Man look at this shit. That’s so crazy me and Dan Dan react to the knockout on his YouTube. Show him some support https://t.co/Ht9T1IoexU pic.twitter.com/Qc1wGq8GFQ — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) April 18, 2021

Has Jake Paul got Tyron Woodley riled up?

Currently on a four-fight losing streak, Tyron Woodley may just be looking to end his career as a martial artist. While he may not be much of a threat to the UFC's welterweight division, the 'Chosen One' is expected to be a bigger challenge for Jake Paul than Ben Askren.

Enjoy saying you are a fighter for another day. Try that shit against me i'm catching a body @jakepaul And you mob with hoes. I wouldn't walk into a pillow fight with them. https://t.co/CKVwEH5Yj2 — Tyron T-Wood Woodley (@TWooodley) April 18, 2021

Do you think Jake Paul has what it takes to beat Tyron Woodley? Or will the YouTube sensation turned boxer once again amuse the world with his fast hands?