Why did Jake Paul leave Triller to sign with Showtime?

YouTuber Jake Paul recently signed with Showtime Sports after a successful run with the upstart Triller Fight Club.

The move came as a huge step forward in the 24-year-old's apparent boxing career. Showtime Sports has been home to some of the world's most decorated athletes, including Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao. In effect, this may be Jake Paul's first stride towards legitimacy in the world of combat sports.

Triller boss Ryan Kavanaugh spoke to Bad Left Hook about Triller's biggest star moving to Showtime Sports. It would appear that monetary motivation caused Jake Paul and his team to drift away from Triller Fight Club. Kavanaugh told Bad Left Hook:

"Jake’s team said they got offered $10 million with upside. And so we said, ‘We don’t want to hold you back, we wish you good luck.' We tried to look at what makes financial sense. I just don’t know how anybody can make money at the level he’s asking for."

Jake Paul might announce fight news soon

Jake Paul's deal came as a huge surprise, as no one in the world expected a sudden shift in organizations broadcasting Jake Paul's fights. However, Jake Paul's unending antics were accompanied by his perfect record inside the ring, which is bound to have played an enormous role in this deal coming through.

Jake Paul has a professional boxing record of 3-0. Out of the three, his last two occurrences inside the ring came under his partnership with Triller. He knocked former NBA player Nate Robinson out in November on the undercard for Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. Thereafter, he delivered a blockbuster fight against former mixed martial artist Ben Askren and knocked him out within round one.

Paul's advisor, Nakisa Bidarian, first broke the news of Jake Paul's signing with Showtime Sports to ESPN's Marc Raimondi. Nakisa Bidarian also revealed that Jake Paul was in the decisive stages of finalizing his next fight inside the ring.

Nakisa said:

"Jake is proud of the events he participated in with Triller and appreciates the opportunities they afforded him... Jake is excited to continue his boxing career with Showtime Boxing. Fight announcement coming soon."

The announcement from Nakisa Bidarian fell in line with a Tweet posted by Jake Paul, also indicating the announcement of his next fight.

As of now, there has been no official announcement regarding Jake Paul's next fight. Given that Jake Paul has been throwing verbal jabs at almost everyone in the world of combat sports, who do you think his next opponent should be? Let us know in the comments!

