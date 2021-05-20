What is the connection between Nakisa Bidarian and Jake Paul?

Nakisa Bidarian is an adviser to up-and-coming YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul.

Nakisa Bidarian recently broke the news of Jake Paul signing with a new promoter. He told ESPN that 'The Problem Child' now has a deal in place with Showtime Sports for the distribution of his next boxing match. Furthermore, Bidarian also revealed that the deal was signed for more than one fight.

Prior to this, Jake Paul's fights were distributed by Triller Fight Club. Regarding the shift to Showtime Sports, Nakisa Bidarian said:

"Jake is proud of the events he participated in with Triller and appreciates the opportunities they afforded him. Jake is excited to continue his boxing career with Showtime Boxing. Fight announcement coming soon."

Jake Paul has had two events with Triller, with the latter being his most recent victory over former MMA fighter Ben Askren.

Paul's first event with Triller was on the undercard of Tyson vs Jones. The YouTuber fought former NBA player Nate Robinson and stopped him in the first round itself.

A similar fate met Ben Askren when he fought Paul in what was one of the most anticipated events. Jake Paul, being the social media star that he is, was able to garner a lot of hype around his fight. The whole narrative of "YouTuber vs mixed martial artist" worked extremely well in gathering views.

Jake Paul has a new promotional home. The YouTuber-turned-boxing-star has a deal in place with Showtime Sports for his next bout. Full story coming to @espn. — Marc Raimondi (@marc_raimondi) May 20, 2021

"Won't be doing any more Jake fights" - Ryan Kavanaugh on Nakisa Bidarian's announcement regarding Jake Paul

Ryan Kavanaugh, the CEO of Triller's parent company, Proxima Media, also commented on Jake Paul's new venture with Showtime Sports. Speaking to ESPN, Ryan Kavanaugh said:

"We love Jake. I wish Jake the absolute best. We had our two fights with him. I think for us, we've gone the distance with him that we can go. We won't be doing any more Jake fights."

Jake Paul is reportedly quite close to deciding when he will enter the ring next. He recently posted on Twitter, announcing his deal with Showtime Sports.

In the caption, he wrote, "[About to] put on another show."

This, along with Nakisa Bidarian's claims about a fight being on the verge of reaching a decision, hints at Jake Paul appearing on the Showtime network sooner than expected.