Who is Nakisa Bidarian and how is he related to the UFC?

Nakisa Bidarian is a former UFC CFO (chief financial officer) and CEO (chief executive officer) of Fertitta Capital. As a high-level decision-maker for the UFC, Nakisa Bidarian focused on key financial initiatives, strategic goals, and overseeing the MMA promotion's overall growth.

Before he dabbled in the world of mixed martial arts, Nakisa Bidarian worked on acquisitions for an investment firm funded by the Abu Dhabi government. His experience as a consultant, investor and operator proved useful when he started working with Frank and Lorenzo Fertitta, then-owners of the UFC.

In an interview with the University of Waterloo's publication, Nasika Bidarian revealed how he met the Fertitta brothers and earned his position within the promotion:

"My eventual path to UFC was not one that was calculated, but more based on a relationship that I had built with the previous owners of UFC: Frank and Lorenzo Fertitta. I got to know them through my time in Abu Dhabi, on the casino side of their businesses, and eventually joined them to work at the management company of Station Casinos. Based on my skill set and background, the Fertitta brothers offered me an opportunity to work at UFC back in 2012, which I was thrilled to take on."

Nakisa Bidarian's biggest moment in the UFC came when he was an instrumental part of one of the largest sports transactions in history. As a high-ranking executive of the UFC, Nakisa Bidarian led the promotion's sale to WME | IMG in July 2016.

BAVAFA's Nakisa Bidarian on the evolution of UFC: "We went from being the largest combat live events promoter in the world to being a global media company." #SBJDEALMAKERS pic.twitter.com/dtp1jAQ5lw — Sports Business Journal (@sbjsbd) December 4, 2019

Is Nakisa Bidarian still in the UFC?

Nakisa Bidarian may be out of the UFC, but he's still involved in combat sports. He is the founder of BAVAFA Companies and BAVAFA Sports. He is also an executive for Triller.

Bidarian served as the executive producer for Triller's first event, which saw the return of boxing icons Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. in November 2020.

Jake Paul Breaks Away From Triller, Has Deal in Place With Showtime https://t.co/7ilN2HI96a pic.twitter.com/bz76uRcHob — BoxingScene.com (@boxingscene) May 20, 2021

Earlier this year, BAVAFA Sports and Triller Fight Club officially formed a partnership ahead of the Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren pay-per-view event. Bidarian has been a representative and adviser to Triller's centerpiece fighter Jake Paul.

The YouTuber-turned-professional boxer, however, is reportedly breaking away from Triller to join Showtime.