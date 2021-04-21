Who owns Triller Fight Club?

Triller co-owner Ryan Kavanaugh and superstar rapper Snoop Dogg co-founded the Triller Fight Club.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, Triller Fight Club principal Ryan Kavanaugh revealed his vision for his promotion in the years to come:

“When you say Coachella, it’s not just music — it’s the experience of a weekend. We want people to say the same when they think Triller Fight Club. Boxing hasn’t changed in 50 years. If I go watch a boxing match from 1995 then you watch a boxing match tomorrow, it’s the same camera angles, same camera, same announcers. The same format. It’s boring. People want entertainment that feels real, and this is the mix to satisfy that desire.”

Triller Fight Club is trying to reinvent the fight game by combining combat sports and entertainment in the shows that it puts on. Last weekend's Triller Fight Club event featured YouTube star-turned-pro-boxer Jake Paul vs. ex-UFC welterweight Ben Askren as the headliner.

In addition to boxing bouts that featured online personalities, previously-retired MMA and boxing vets, and up-and-coming fighters, Triller Fight Club also brought in several big names from the music industry. Justin Beiber, The Black Keys, Doja Cat, and a slew of musical artists performed in between the boxing matches.

Meanwhile, Triller Fight Club co-founder Snoop Dogg, a world-famous music personality himself, joins the announcer's booth to provide a humorous style of commentary during the boxing matches.

Is Triller Fight Club successful?

The Triller Fight Card event, which was headlined by Jake Paul and Ben Askren, could easily go down as one of the most-watched boxing pay-per-views of 2021. The card was a massive hit as it earned over 1 million pay-per-view buys and is expected to amass 1.5 million buys after the final calculation.

In the summer of 2020, the 'Legends Only League' and Triller struck a deal for broadcasting rights of the exhibition contest between boxing legends Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr.

The highly-anticipated fight between Tyson and Jones Jr. ended in an unofficial draw. Meanwhile, the undercard featured YouTube sensation Jake Paul's now-viral KO victory over NBA guard Nate Robinson.